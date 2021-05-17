Lana Condor Is 'Open to Visiting' To All the Boys Again in Spinoff Series: 'I'm a Huge Fan'

Lana Condor would love to appear in Netflix's potential To All the Boys spinoff series focused on Kitty Song

Lana Condor isn't shutting the door on the character that brought her major success.

The actress, 24, revealed at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday that she'd be willing to star in future installments of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before universe.

"I would absolutely support anything that Anna Cathcart does because I think she's amazing and I think she did such a great job with Kitty," Condor told Entertainment Tonight of her costar, who plays her little sister in the movies. A spinoff series based on Cathcart's character is in early development at Netflix.

"I love the To All the Boys world more than I think people understand," she continued. "Like I, myself am a huge fan, so I'm always open to visiting that universe again because it was one that was really kind and beautiful."

To All the Boys: Always and Forever Peter (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) | Credit: Katie Yu/Netflix

When it comes to the franchise's main couple, Condor isn't sure Lara Jean and Noah Centineo's Peter will stay together after high school.

"I kinda have this feeling that they're not gonna make it through college, but they're gonna come back!" Condor assured. "It's gonna be fine. Everything's gonna be fine, when they're like 40."