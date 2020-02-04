Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Pose Together at To All The Boys Sequel Premiere

P.S.: Your favorite Netflix romantic comedy duo is together again!

On Monday night, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reunited for the premiere of their upcoming film To All The Boy: P.S. I Still Love You — the sequel to their hugely popular romantic comedy, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The costars and real-life best friends — who are reprising their roles as Lara Jean (Condor) and Peter (Centineo) — walked the red carpet together at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, California.

Condor, 22, wore a retro black-and-white polka dot dress with puffed sleeves and a belted waist. She paired the look with black stilettos and a high ponytail that she accessorized with pearl details. Centineo, 23, joined his costar in a navy blue fitted suit that he complimented with a black tie and black dress shoes.

Image zoom Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Last month, Netflix released a second trailer for the much-anticipated sequel, revealing that while many fans may have thought Lara Jean and Peter found their happily-ever-after, the teens’ love saga is only just beginning.

RELATED: A New To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Trailer Is Here and Lara Jean’s Love Story Is ‘Just Beginning’

In the sequel, the new couple suddenly find themselves wrapped up in a love triangle when another recipient of Lara Jean’s old love letters re-enters her life: John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) from Model U.N.

John’s return shakes up Lara Jean, who wonders whether she could love two boys at once.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

“I thought that having a boyfriend meant that the idea of other boys left your mind completely,” Lara Jean says in the trailer, as she spends time with both Peter and John. “I didn’t want to be thinking about what might have been, but I was.”

As John seems to join Lara Jean and Peter’s friend group, the two boys start to compete for her heart.

In one scene from the latest trailer, John offers to stay late at a get-together to help clean things up, causing Peter to get a little defensive.

“No, no I think I can help my girlfriend clean up,” Peter tells the newcomer as Lara Jean looks awkwardly to the side.

RELATED: Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Reveal There’s a Third To All the Boys Movie in the Works!

“I thought I wanted happily ever after,” Lara Jean says as the trailer ends. “But we’re still at the beginning.”

Lara Jean’s sisters Kitty (Anna Cathcart) and Margot (Janel Parrish), her dad Dr. Covey (John Corbett) and best friend Chris (Madeleine Arthur), all make a return in the second film — while Holland Taylor also joins the cast in the role of Stormy, an “unexpected new confidant” for Lara Jean.

Fans should be warned that the love story won’t end here. In August, Condor and Centineo revealed that there will be a third installment of the story, which is based on the YA novels by Jenny Han.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You begins streaming on Netflix on February 12.