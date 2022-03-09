Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse Find Love on Another Planet in HBO Max's 'Unique' Rom-Com Moonshot

Lana Condor tells PEOPLE about her new rom-com Moonshot, which also stars Cole Sprouse, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd and Zach Braff

Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse are going the distance for love.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at HBO Max's new futuristic rom-com Moonshot, starring Condor and Sprouse as college students who join forces to board a space shuttle that will take them to Mars — which is now terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer — to find their significant others.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Moonshot, directed by Christopher Winterbauer, also stars Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd and Zach Braff.

"I was very excited about it when it came across my desk," Condor, 24, tells PEOPLE. "I had never really seen a script, at least in my inbox, that was a space adventure situation. From what I know, usually space is reserved for the Matt Damons and the Matthew McConaugheys of the world. It's not typically available to the young-adult genre."

"So I was super excited off the bat because it was just a unique project that I don't really see often," she adds.

Coming off Netlix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before film franchise, Condor adds that she looked forward to playing a character who's "actually my age" since "the past three, four years I've been playing much younger characters."

"It was really refreshing to be able to play an age appropriate character that feels more true to who I am," she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

6th Annual Instyle Awards Credit: Getty

As could be expected, she and her Riverdale alum costar Sprouse, 29, had the "best time on set."

"Of course, Cole is an incredible actor and an amazing friend. We'd met a couple times previously and he had shot me for a magazine. When I found out Cole was a part of the project, I was really excited because we had always gotten along very well. It felt like I just got to work with a

friend, which was really nice. It kind of came together perfectly."

The star explains that her character and Sprouse's have an unlikely "slow burn" attraction: "My character is very type-A, planning everything out, and his character is much more go-with-the-flow and doesn't really have his life together. My character has planned every inch of her life down to the nanosecond, it feels."

"I'm really excited for people to see it," she adds.