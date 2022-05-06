Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From their first meeting at an Emmys party to their recent engagement, here's a look back at Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are getting ready to say "I do!"

In January, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress and musician announced that they are engaged after six years of dating.

"I'm very, very very excited," Condor told PEOPLE following her engagement. "Anthony is my absolute best friend. He's my person... He's that warrior that's been with me every step of the way over the past six years of my world changing ... I just always want to be by his side and he's been the most supportive person in my career."

The couple first met back in 2015 when they connected during an Emmys party. They eventually exchanged numbers, and from there, the rest is history.

In addition to hitting the red carpet together, including the recent premiere of Condor's Moonshot film, they are constantly giving glimpses of their love on social media as they post sweet tributes together. Plus, they've recorded a handful of songs together!

Ahead of their upcoming nuptials, here's a look back at the couple's relationship timeline.

Summer 2015: Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre first meet

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Lana Condor/Instagram

The two first met at a party for Emmy nominees in Beverly Hills in 2015, which marked one of Condor's first big events before her acting debut in the 2016 superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse.

After chatting with De La Torre during the party, Condor ended up asking for his number by the end of the night. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said that as she got in her car, she immediately texted him a joke: "What do you call a pile of ­kittens?" He replied with the ­punch line: "A meowntain." She added that the meet-cute was "like a ­Taylor Swift song."

October 2015: Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre go Instagram official

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Lana Condor/Instagram

A few months after their first meeting, Condor went Instagram official with De La Torre as she posted a photo of them at a Just Jared party, depicting the actress giving a giant grin as her boyfriend playfully chomped on her cheek.

May 2017: Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre make their red carpet debut as a couple

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

In May 2017, the duo made their red carpet debut as a couple as they attended the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, in which De La Torre played a young Jack Sparrow.

August 2018: Lana Condor opens up about her relationship with Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Lana Condor/Instagram

In an interview with Us Weekly, Condor discussed how she and De La Torre have been navigating having onscreen love interests. "It's definitely been weird for him, but he's very supportive," she said. "As actors, it's been a learning curve as to how to navigate that world when we have romantic costars. If anything, if a girl flirts with him, I'm like, 'Get it! He's cute!' "

She added that De La Torre has one sweet thing in common with her character Lara Jean: he writes her love letters. "He's done that since we started dating and I keep them all. We try to keep the spark alive!" she said.

January 2019: Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre adopt a dog

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Lana Condor/Instagram

After doing an interview with puppies for Buzzfeed, Condor ended up adopting one of the dogs. She and De La Torre decided to name the dog Emmy, in honor of the Emmy Awards party they first met at.

February 2020: Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre release their first duet "Raining in London" together

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Lana Condor/YouTube

In February 2020, the couple released their first-ever duet together titled "Raining in London," which also marked Condor's music debut.

"Lana is just amazing," De La Torre told PEOPLE about Condor's musical abilities. "She is so ridiculously talented. She is a powerhouse. Honestly, I look up to her in so many ways. She has really inspired me to grow in my music and grow in how I view myself."

August 2020: Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre celebrate their 5th anniversary

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: David Poller Photography/Getty

On Aug. 30, 2020, the duo celebrated their 5th anniversary with two adorable tributes on Instagram.

"5 years with the man of my dreams," Condor wrote alongside a photo of her hugging De La Torre. "You are still my most favorite person in the world. You are my best friend. You have taught me how to love and to be loved, to forgive and to grow, to never give up, to be each others teammate and cheerleader. You make me laugh like no other and it doesn't matter where we are in the world, as long as I'm with you, I'm home. I love you @anthonydltorre happy anniversary. Let's cuddle."

Meanwhile, De La Torre reflected on their first date when they went to see The Gift. "While the plot of the film in no way represents our life, the name of the movie couldn't be more fitting to what you are," he wrote. "The greatest gift I've ever been blessed and entrusted with. From our tiny ass apartment with a blow up twin mattress to riding horses in Kenya, it has always been an adventure 🤪 Thank you for changing my life, inspiring me to grow, and making everything worth it. I love you, my tiny burrito 🌯♥️"

August 2020: Lana Condor releases "For Real" inspired by Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Lana Condor/Instagram

After making her music debut with De La Torre in February, Condor released her own single "For Real." Based on a journal entry Condor had written while traveling for work, she told PEOPLE the song was inspired by the balancing act she does managing both her career and her relationship with De La Torre.

"I've been in a pretty serious relationship for five years now, and whenever I travel I have to leave him. I always have a lot of anxiety about going off and leaving my home," she said. "I had just written down this journal entry about my feelings of going back to work as things start to shoot again, and my anxieties about leaving my boyfriend and about starting life up again, especially in this insane year that we've been having."

December 2020: Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre release "No Way" together

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Lana Condor/YouTube

In December, the couple joined forces yet again as they released a song titled "No Way." The sweet music video shows the couple hanging out at home with their dog Emmy as they cuddle up on the couch.

February 2021: Anthony De La Torre supports Lana Condor ahead of the final To All the Boys film

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: ANTHONY DE LA TORRE for NETFLIX

As Condor prepped for the release of the final To All the Boys movie, De La Torre was by her side through it all. The two snapped a handful of photos together for the at-home premiere in February 2021, but De La Torre also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"Lana, you have never been more beautiful than right now. Not only have you not changed in the course of the last 3 years, but the best aspects of you have only grown," he wrote. "You deserve this and so much more. You are the hardest worker in the room. Watching how much you've poured yourself into your work the last few years has inspired me more than you'll ever know. Now it's time to relax and do nothing for a few days 😍I love you."

February 2021: Lana Condor opens up about how Anthony De La Torre has supported her

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Lana Condor/Instagram

"He has really let me open up and made me feel comfortable talking about it," she said. "Because I really have not been very comfortable talking so openly about my mental health struggles, but he's been the person who's been like, 'Let's talk through this. There's no shame behind it.' He has helped me so much in creating a safe space where I feel I can actually talk about anything and everything that is going on in my head and in my body."

February 2021: Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre release "Anyone Else but You" together

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Anthony De La Torre/YouTube

In February 2021, Condor and De La Torre released another duet together titled "Anyone Else but You." In an Instagram post, Condor explained that the song was "about how [they] met and became tiny little lover munchkins." The sweet music video for the song also shows them exchanging love letters, a nod to the beginning of their relationship.

December 2021: Lana Condor supports Anthony De La Torre ahead of his music release

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Lana Condor/Instagram

As De La Torre prepared to release his new single "Seasons," Condor shared a sweet tribute praising his musical talents. "Thank you for always inspiring me every day," she wrote on Instagram. "Your dedication to your art, your vulnerability, your deep devotion to wanting the world to be a brighter place everyday, has me in awe constantly."

January 2022: Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre get engaged

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

On Jan. 28, 2022, Condor made the exciting announcement that she was engaged to De La Torre. "Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made," she captioned a handful of engagement photos on Instagram. "I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world."

In her post, Condor also noted how De La Torre worked with Vietnamese female-owned jeweler, Paris Jewellers, to design her ring to pay tribute to her Vietnamese roots. "The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is," she wrote. "I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over."

March 2022: Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre make their red carpet debut as an engaged couple

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage

A few months after their engagement, Condor and De La Torre attended the premiere of her HBO Max film Moonshot, where the actress proudly showed off her ring.

March 2022: Lana Condor opens up about wedding planning

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Lana Condor/Instagram

During an interview with PEOPLE, Condor opened up about her engagement to De La Torre, noting how she was "very, very very excited" to tie the knot.

"Anthony is my absolute best friend," she said. "He's my person... He's that warrior that's been with me every step of the way over the past six years of my world changing. I just always want to be by his side and he's been the most supportive person in my career. He's my warrior rock. Times where I just feel like I can't do anything or I'm deeply exhausted — he's always been there."

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, Condor opened up about wedding planning and how she and De La Torre are taking things one step at a time.

"Growing up, I knew I always wanted to get married and have a beautiful wedding but I wasn't, like, Pinterest-ing or figuring out every detail," Condor says. "Anthony and I are both pretty go with the flow. So as we plan, we're just going with what we feel in the moment."

She added that she is especially stoked for the moment their ceremony gets underway. "I'm most looking forward to seeing [De La Torre] as I walk down the aisle," she said. "I'm [also] really looking forward to my dad walking me down the aisle. I'm already crying about that."

April 2022: Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre release "No One Can" about their engagement

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline Credit: Lana Condor/Instagram

May 2022: Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre reveal how they're planning for their wedding

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Engagement Photos Credit: Jac Dodge Photography

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the couple discussed their new Amazon Handmade wedding collection and how they're prepping for their upcoming nuptials.