Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson, Lamb, starring Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Gudnason, is set to premiere in theaters Oct. 8

Noomi Rapace Grows Dangerously Close to a Lamb in Trailer for Her New Horror Film: Watch

Noomi Rapace seems to have the wool pulled firmly over her eyes in her upcoming horror film, Lamb.

In the uniquely chilling trailer, which dropped Tuesday, Rapace's character María and her husband Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Gudnason) are Icelandic sheep farmers who discover one of their animal's newborns is special.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They begin to raise the lamb inside their home similar to a human child, giving her baths in the sink and her own crib to sleep in, as well as dressing her in human clothing.

Amid a sinisterly placed "God Only Knows" by the Beach Boys, the couple is shown seemingly leaving their home with the lamb — during which time they are accosted by a sheep that María yells at to "Go away!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Lamb Lamb trailer | Credit: A24

Lamb Lamb trailer | Credit: A24

"It's not a child ... it's an animal," a voice is heard saying as scenes suddenly turn from domestic to creepy.

At one point, María is shown dragging a sheep into a field by its horns, while Ingvar is seen leading a child (wearing a sheep-like disguise) into the field with one hand and holding a rifle in the other.

The trailer ends with a bloody hand reaching out to grip someone who pulls away, and María looking into the camera, seemingly terrified.

Lamb Lamb trailer | Credit: A24

Having made its debut earlier this month at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Lamb is distributed by A24 — the same production company behind Hereditary and Midsommar.

"Lamb is a disturbing experience but also a highly original take on the anxieties of being a parent, a tale in which nature plus nurture yields a nightmare," reads a review published on The Hollywood Reporter.

The review adds that Lamb is a "bracingly original film" and "arrestingly cinematic experience"— one "in which the sentience and sensitivity of animals to their surroundings, and to intrusions within them, adds constant notes of tension."