The rapper appeared to call his movie Midnight in the Switchgrass "trash" in a post on Twitter the same day it premiered

Lala Kent Kent Says Machine Gun Kelly Has Apologized for 'Mean Tweet' About Her Husband's Movie

Machine Gun Kelly (né Colson Baker) has apologized for his insensitive tweet from July about his movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, according to Lala Kent.

During an appearance Tuesday on Watch What Happens Live, the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star said the musician and actor, 31, seemed remorseful in a text message sent to her husband Randall Emmett, who directed him in the film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He did send Randall a text that he apologizes and the movie was great," Kent said on the show. "So he redeemed himself."

Why Lala Kent Takes Issue with ‘California Sober’ | Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Credit: Bravo

Based on the true story of Texas serial killer Robert Benjamin Rhoades (a.k.a. the Truck Stop Killer), Midnight in the Switchgrass tells the story of an FBI agent investigating a sex-trafficking ring who comes upon a serial killer.

Baker's girlfriend Megan Fox also appears in Emmett's movie alongside Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch.

On July 23, the same day the film hit theaters, Baker shared a cryptic message on Twitter seemingly directed at the film. "if i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in it's because it's 🚮," he wrote at the time.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Baker and Fox, who formed a romance after meeting on set while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, did not attend the July premiere either.

Though the film wasn't popular among critics, Kent still found Baker's criticism of the film cruel.

"I thought the tweet was extremely mean," the reality star admitted on WWHL, adding, "Save the mean stuff like that for us reality TV stars."

Why Lala Kent Takes Issue with ‘California Sober’ | Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Credit: Bravo

When Cohen questioned Kent about why Baker would send the tweet in the first place, she suggested it could be residual resentment from Baker and Fox's first joint interview as a couple on her podcast Give Them Lala ... With Randall.

"You know, they came out as a couple on our podcast and I think it sounded funny," Kent explained on WWHL. "We asked them, 'Do you want us to cut this out?' They said, 'No. Leave it in. Who cares!' "