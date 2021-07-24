Lala Kent Denies Shading Megan Fox for Not Attending Midnight in the Switchgrass Premiere

“If I was upset, I would have just straight up said it,” the Vanderpump Rules star said

Lala Kent is speaking out about rumors that she shaded Megan Fox.

Earlier this week, fans speculated that the Vanderpump Rules star was calling the actress out in a recent Instagram post for not attending the Monday premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which Kent's fiancé, Randall Emmett, directed. Fox, 34, stars in the film but opted out of the event, citing concerns about rising COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on Friday, though, Kent denied having any ill will towards the Jennifer's Body actress.

"I am not very subtle when I shade people," she told the outlet. "If I was upset, I would have just straight up said it."

While at the event, Kent, 30, shared several snaps on her Instagram Story, including one now-deleted post that featured her standing in front of the movie poster — completely blocking out Fox. Atop the pic, she wrote "So excited for this!" over Fox's name, per Page Six.

Kent also later shared a series of congratulatory posts for Emmett and all of the cast members, excluding Bruce Willis, Fox, and her beau Machine Gun Kelly, all of whom did not attend the premiere.

She told Access, however, that the photo was not meant to be directed at Fox in any way.

"Unfortunately, the headline is way more interesting than what I am about to tell you," she said. "My mom quickly took a picture of me, I was just standing next to the poster. She said, 'Pose. I want to get a picture.' I quickly said I am excited for the movie and posted it and then went in to watch the film."

"I had no idea that people would take it the way that they did, you know, if anybody understands a COVID concern, it's me," she continued. "If you have a concern, I want you to stay home, I want you to feel safe."

Fox canceled her appearance just hours before the Los Angeles premiere on Monday night, with a Lionsgate representative telling PEOPLE she would not attend. The after party was held at L.A. Live's Katsuya with James Kennedy as DJ.