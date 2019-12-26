Lakers' Anthony Davis Falls on Kevin Hart During Game — and Lebron James Follows!

Kevin Hart got even closer to the action than he expected at the Los Angeles Lakers’ Christmas Day game.

Hart, an avid Lakers fan who frequently attends games, was sitting courtside on Wednesday when Anthony Davis scrambled for a shot and fell into the crowd — and right onto Hart’s lap!

The 6-foot-10 center and power forward, 26, intercepted an inbound pass from an L.A. Clippers player and quickly turned to attempt a jumpshot before the halftime buzzer. But the momentum carried him backwards, where he landed on the movie star’s lap as those sitting near him jumped out of the way.

Hart, 40, and Davis played up the moment, both laughing as Davis continued to sit on Hart’s lap. Things got funnier when Lebron James rushed over and also sat on Hart’s lap. The comedian playfully pushed the players off.

Did AD want a selfie with Kevin Hart? 🤔😂#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/DrgmKyK2Km — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 26, 2019

Twitter quickly picked up the incident, which was made more humorous by the difference in the men’s heights. While Davis is two inches short of 7 feetl, Hart measures in at 5-foot-4.

“I’d totally watch an Elf 2 with Anthony Davis and Kevin Hart,” one user joked, referring to the scene where a human-sized Will Ferrell sits on the lap of a Christmas elf-sized Bob Newhart.

I’d totally watch an Elf 2 with Anthony Davis and Kevin Hart. pic.twitter.com/GiGPJJllTw — Yameen Ibrahim (@yameen_ibrahim4) December 26, 2019

Hart’s joyous outing comes almost four months after he suffered back injuries and had emergency surgery following a scary crash during the early hours of September 1.

On on episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, the actor and comedian spoke with host Ellen DeGeneres about how far he’s come since the accident.

“I am about 65 to 75 percent back to my physical self,” Hart said. “Workouts are not full, I’m not lifting crazy weights, but I’m back to weighted workouts, agility, mobility, core workouts. I’m a little determined jackass.”

Though he’s feeling better now, Hart said that he was left “helpless” immediately after the crash, and had to rely on his family — including wife Eniko Parrish and kids Hendrix, 12, Heaven, 14, and Kenzo Kash, 2.

“I couldn’t wipe my ass!” he shared. “You don’t realize that your back is connected to everything. So coming out of back surgery, everything changed. Because you’re kind of helpless. That’s when you get to see what really matters, who really matters. Life kind of hits you in a completely different way.”