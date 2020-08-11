Lakeith Stanfield Says He's 'Good' After Deleting Alarming Instagram Posts: 'I'm Not Harming Myself'

"I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I'm good. Im not harming myself," the actor wrote on Instagram

Lakeith Stanfield is thanking fans for their concern while assuring he's okay following alarming social media activity.

Early Tuesday morning, the 28-year-old Knives Out actor issued a brief statement on Instagram after his followers expressed concern over his since-deleted social media posts. "I'm ok everyone! I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I'm good. Im not harming myself. Much love 🌹"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prior to Stanfield speaking out, fans worried about him when he posted cryptic videos, which have since been deleted. According to Newsweek, in one clip the Get Out actor said, "I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care."

Another post was reportedly captioned, "Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy."

Among those disturbed by the social media posts was comedian Patton Oswalt who tweeted that he'd reached out to mutual friends trying to make sure Stanfield is okay.

"I have no way to contact Lakeith Stanfield directly. I've reached out to some friends we have in common. But can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him?" wrote Oswalt, 51, in the since deleted tweet. "Like RIGHT NOW? He's posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Los Angeles–based Platform PR soon tweeted that Stanfield "is well." The statement read: "Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated."

Oswalt, after learning that the Sorry to Bother You actor was safe, recommended on Twitter that his followers reach out to someone they haven't spoken to in a while and catch up.

"Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted," wrote Oswalt. "Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night."

RELATED VIDEO: LaKeith Stanfield Confesses Which Costar Is Not a Morning Person and Which One Is Always Singing

In January, Stanfield — who stars in the upcoming film Judas and the Black Messiah — opened up to The Independent about growing up in Victorville, California, and the pressures of being expected to always be on the "frontlines" of fighting racial injustice.

“It’s tiring,” he told the outlet at the time. “I’ve got other stuff that I got to do, other goals. Being a Black man — yes, I know I represent a whole bunch of people, but you don’t want to be on that frontline, every single day, because you’re Black.”