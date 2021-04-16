Lady Gaga's Gucci Film Blasted by Fashion Label's Family Heirs: 'We Are Truly Disappointed'

Lady Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of the Gucci heir Maurizio who was convicted of hiring a hitman to murder him

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga on the set of House of Gucci

The road to Ridley Scott and Lady Gaga's Gucci movie is getting bumpier.

After Patrizia Reggiani, the subject of the film about the shocking murder in the family, already spoke out against the movie, another family member is casting doubt on the intentions of the anticipated project.

Patrizia Gucci, one of Guccio Gucci's great-grandchildren, is worried the movie will pry into the private lives of the Gucci heirs.

"We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family," Patrizia Gucci told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system....Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."

House of Gucci, based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, will follow the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the patriarch Gucci's grandson and the then-head of the Gucci fashion house. Reggiani was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill Maurizio and spent 18 years in prison for the murder.

Patrizia Reggiani, Lady Gaga (left) Patrizia Reggiani; (right) Lady Gaga | Credit: Mimmo Carriero/IPA/Shutterstock; Pier Marco Tacca/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Reggiani previously hit back at Lady Gaga playing her in the film, complaining that the singer and actress hadn't reached out to her beforehand. Adam Driver plays the late Maurizio.

"I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me," Reggiani told Ansa, the Italian national news agency.

She continued, "It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It's about common sense and respect."

"I believe that any good actor should first get to know the person that they are meant to be playing," Reggiani said, adding, "I think it is not right that I wasn't contacted. And I say this with all the sympathy and appreciation that I have for her."

Maurizio and Reggiani married in 1973 and in May 1985, the businessman left his wife for a younger woman after 12 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 1991.

In 1995, Maurizio was shot and killed by a hitman Reggiani hired on the steps outside his office in Milan.