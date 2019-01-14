Lady Gaga Tearfully Thanks 'Brilliant' Bradley Cooper as 'Shallow' Wins Critics' Choice Award

And the winner is… Lady Gaga!

Gaga, 32, took home the award for best song for her track “Shallow” from A Star is Born at the 2019 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lady Gaga Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

“Oh my goodness. Thank you so much,” Gaga said as she took the stage, fighting back tears.

For the evening, Gaga stunned in a blush colored sleeveless gown with her hair styled in retro curls.

“This means the world to us. I’ll never forget when we wrote this song together with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt,” Gaga said of her fellow songwriters.

“I’ll never forget playing it for Bradley [Cooper] for the first time and seeing his face light up and then singing it live together, take after take,” she added of her director and costar, who smiled as he watched her speak. “I was mesmerized both as myself and as my character Ally. I was basking in the brilliant transformation of Bradley into Jackson Maine, singing on his stage, and overwhelmed by the storytelling and power in his voice.

Lady Gaga (L) and Anthony Rossomando Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“This song is a conversation between men and women, asking each other questions about life … and the shallowness of a modern era. I’m so happy it resonated with you,” Gaga added.

“Shallow” beat out Black Panther‘s “All the Stars,” “Girl in the Movies,” from Dumplin, RBG‘s “I’ll Fight,” “The Place Where Lost Things Go” and “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” from Marry Poppins Returns.

The hit single also won best original song at the 2019 Golden Globes on Jan. 6.

RELATED: Fiji Water Girls Return to the Red Carpet at the 2019 Critics Choice Awards After Going Viral

Gaga’s speech was equally heartfelt as she praised her fellow songwriters and Cooper for being an outstanding costar.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Christopher Polk/NBC

“I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter. These three incredible men… they lifted me up and supported me,” Gaga said then. “Bradley, I love you.”

The 24th Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Taye Diggs, are airing live on the CW.