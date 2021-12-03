Benedict Cumberbatch and his costar Kodi Smit-McPhee won best actor and best supporting actor, respectively, for their movie The Power of the Dog

Lady Gaga Named Best Actress by New York Film Critics Circle for House of Gucci

Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s HOUSE OF GUCCI A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: Fabio Lovino © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lady Gaga's awards season has begun!

The 35-year-old star was honored by the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) Friday as she was named best actress for 2021 for her performance in House of Gucci. In her big-screen followup to 2018's A Star Is Born (which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress), Gaga plays the real-life Patrizia Reggiani who was convicted of plotting the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.

The NYFCC named Benedict Cumberbatch best actor and Kodi Smit-McPhee best supporting actor for their movie The Power of the Dog, now streaming on Netflix. Kathryn Hunter won best supporting actress for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Power of the Dog also was acknowledged for best director, Jane Campion. Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter won best first film. Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza won best screenplay.

House of Gucci reviews saw Gaga praised as a standout, with critics calling her performance "tremendous fun and ultimately touching" as well as noting that she "has a born actress's gift for letting you read her emotions while holding a nugget of mystery in check."

Gaga recently told The New York Times that working with director Ridley Scott on House of Gucci was unparalleled, praising the director for his collaborative approach to filmmaking.

"I have to say this, Ridley: There's not a lot of men that are directors who would empower a woman to be ugly on camera," Gaga said. "When I aged and had scenes where I was in this embarrassing, desperate state, he embraced the ugliness of this character and that should be commended, because it is ugly to be disposed of for your looks, it is ugly to be left for a younger woman."

She added, "So I appreciate that Ridley took something that was sort of a 'sexy murder' and he let it be ugly."