Lady Gaga Gives Creepy Smile as She's Spotted in Clown Makeup on Set of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Gaga's Harley has her arms stretched wide in the photo, seeming to welcome the chaos

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023 11:18 AM
Lady Gaga is seen filming on location for 'Joker: Folie a deux' on April 02, 2023 in New York City.
Lady Gaga on the New York City set of Joker: Folie à Deux. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn appears to be pantomiming her puddin'.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old actress and singer was snapped on the New York City set of her musical film Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she plays Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn to Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck/Joker.

Wearing a face of smeared clown makeup — similar to that of Phoenix's titular character — Gaga also sported a blouse featuring Harley's signature harlequin pattern in black and white under a dark-colored blazer, her hair worn in a choppy blonde bob.

Harley appeared to be in a bit of trouble in the scene, surrounded by police officers — but true to her unhinged character, Gaga kept a toothy, unbothered grin on her face, with her arms (and eyes!) stretched wide as she seemed to welcome the chaos.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Lady Gaga is seen filming "The Joker 2" in City Hall on March 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Lady Gaga filming Joker: Folie à Deux in New York City. Gotham/GC

Also over the weekend, Gaga shot scenes at the same staircase that Phoenix's titular character boogied down in the first 2019 blockbuster film, which the upcoming Folie à Deux will serve as a sequel to.

The "Bad Romance" singer filmed scenes for the project at the iconic staircase connecting Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx.

In one photo from the location, Gaga could be seen in a large black jacket and gloves — without the Harley makeup she was seen wearing in previously filmed shots — as she walked down the graffiti-laced staircase.

Additional clips filmed by onlookers showed Gaga hitting a little dance move reminiscent of the original scene, but it's unclear whether that was for filming purposes.

Footage recorded by other locals also showed her slowly walking to the steps before she did the little shuffle and made her way back down.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Lady Gaga is seen filming at the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' movie set at the Shakespeare Stairs in the Bronx on April 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Lady Gaga filming Joker: Folie à Deux in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC

In Folie à Deux, Gaga plays the role of the Joker's longtime henchwoman and love interest, who made waves in the 1992 Saturday morning cartoon Batman: The Animated Series.

Harley gained added notoriety after being played by Margot Robbie in 2016's Suicide Squad and its 2021 sequel The Suicide Squad, as well as the character's spinoff movie Birds of Prey (2020).

PEOPLE confirmed Gaga's involvement in the Joker sequel — specifically that she was in talks to play Harley — back in June 2022. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to share the news.

Gaga herself then confirmed her casting that August, posting an animated teaser video that showed her and Phoenix's silhouettes dancing to old-timey music.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled for a theatrical release on Oct. 4, 2024.

