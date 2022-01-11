Lady Gaga also told Entertainment Tonight that her House of Gucci costars, including Salma Hayek and Al Pacino, were on her "to work with" bucket list

Lady Gaga Says She Wants to Work with Tom Hanks: 'One of the Most Brilliant Actors of All Time'

Lady Gaga has already worked with some of her favorite actors on her latest film, House of Gucci — but she's only getting started.

Chatting with Entertainment Tonight recently at the Palm Springs International Film Awards — where she was honored with the Icon Award — Gaga, 35, opened up about her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime drama and the legendary talent she was able to collaborate with.

"There are so many actors that I would love to work with. ... Al Pacino was certainly one of them. I'm very proud to call him my friend," she said, adding of the rest of her Gucci castmates, "I wanted to work with Jared [Leto]. I wanted to work with Adam [Driver]. I wanted to work with Jeremy Irons. I wanted to work with Salma [Hayek]."

As for the future? "I have to say, one of my fellow Icon Award winners, Tom Hanks, I would love to work with Tom Hanks," Gaga revealed. "I think he is one of the most brilliant actors of all time."

The Oscar and Grammy winner also said she has "always looked up to Meryl Streep," adding of the three-time Academy Award winner, 72, "She is the greatest female actress of all time. Her commitment to her role is unparalleled. Glenn Close as well."

Gaga told ET that she'd "never heard such a bellowing sound out of my father" as the one she heard when she told him she'd be working with Pacino, 81.

"My Italian father went absolutely crazy. 'Pacino?! Pacino?! No! Stefani!' He was so excited, my mother was excited, my sister was excited, everybody in my family was excited," the "Bad Romance" singer recalled. "It was such a great privilege."

Gaga regularly heaps praise upon her onscreen colleagues, having posted a sweet tribute to Driver back in November in honor of his 38th birthday.

She even confided in her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper before taking the role of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

"Bradley Cooper believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in A Star Is Born. It was the success of our artistic collaboration that landed me where I am now," the Chromatica artist said on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast last month.