Lady Gaga Shares New Photo from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' as Sequel Ends Filming: 'That's a Wrap'

Lady Gaga and Todd Phillips are getting the word out: Joker: Folie à Deux has finished filming.

On Wednesday night, both Gaga, 37, and director Phillips, 52, shared new images of the pop star-turned-actress and Joaquin Phoenix on their respective Instagram pages as they both confirmed that principal production has wrapped on the upcoming sequel to Joker (2019).

"That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom," Phillips wrote in a caption to the two photos. One image shows Gaga staring into the camera while wearing light clown makeup; another features Phoenix's Arthur Fleck / Joker in full makeup and costume, tilting his head to the right in a seated position.

"Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together," the director added in his caption.

Gaga kept her message to fans eagerly anticipating the Joker sequel short, simply writing: "That's a wrap ❤️‍🔥 🎬🃏 X, Harleen."

Both Gaga and Phoenix, 48, have been spotted filming Joker: Folie à Deux on location in New York City in recent days. Phoenix was seen filming scenes on a sidewalk on March 30, wearing a costume similar to one he was seen wearing while filming in downtown Los Angeles on March 4.

More recently, the Applause singer was seen filming scenes for the project at the staircase connecting Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx that Phoenix's title character memorably boogied down in the 2019 blockbuster.

Gaga was also seen filming additional scenes with extras at Manhattan's City Hall while wearing an ensemble composed of a red jacket, a black and white patterned blouse, a black skirt and mesh black leggings.

The A Star is Born actress plays Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel. PEOPLE confirmed Gaga's involvement in the movie — specifically that she was in talks to play Harley — back in June 2022.

Gaga herself then confirmed her casting in August, posting an animated teaser video that showed her and Joaquin Phoenix's silhouettes dancing to old-timey music.

Gaga plays the Joker's longtime henchwoman and love interest in the upcoming movie. The character was first introduced in the 1992 Saturday morning cartoon Batman: The Animated Series; she gained significant notoriety on the big screen after Margot Robbie took the role for 2016's Suicide Squad and its 2021 sequel The Suicide Squad, as well as the character's spinoff movie, Birds of Prey (2020).

Robbie, 32, expressed enthusiasm for another actor to take on the role in an interview with MTV back in October, saying: "All I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor."

She added of Gaga: "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters who other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.