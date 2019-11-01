Lady Gaga to Follow A Star Is Born with Role in Ridley Scott's Gucci Murder Movie

Fans think she’s hinting at new music, but Lady Gaga’s next project takes her out of the recording studio and onto a movie set.

The A Star Is Born actress, 33, is set to make her big screen return in an upcoming film about the Gucci fashion family directed by Ridley Scott, Deadline reports. PEOPLE is out to Gaga’s team for comment.

The movie will recount the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci. Gaga is set to play Maurizio’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, according to the outlet.

After Maurizio was killed by a hired hitman on the steps of his Milan office, Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination. After her conviction, Reggiani was sent to jail for 18 years and was released in 2016.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The film has been a long-gestating project for Scott, with details of it first emerging more than a decade ago, with Angelina Jolie once in talks to play the role of Patrizia.”

This is the first major film Gaga has booked since A Star Is Born, for which she earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination in 2019 for her role as Ally in A Star Is Born, and won an Oscar for the film’s duet, “Shallow,” which won best original song. She’s also shown off her acting skills on the small screen, appearing in season 6 of American Horror Story.

Gaga has been keeping busy this past year — she recently announced to launch of Haus Laboratories, her new makeup brand, and she’s been performing in Las Vegas for her Enigma residency, which is set to end in May 2020.