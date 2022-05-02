Lady Gaga, who is set to release a new song for Top Gun: Maverick on Tuesday, was supported by the film's star Tom Cruise at her show in Las Vegas Sunday

Lady Gaga Plants a Smooch on Tom Cruise as He Supports Her at Concert: 'I Love You My Friend'

Lady Gaga had the support of a very special guest at her concert Sunday night: Tom Cruise!

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 59, stopped by the Park MGM in Las Vegas to support Gaga, 36, as she performed at the resort's Dolby Live amphitheater.

Gaga — who recently announced she'd be releasing a new song this week for Top Gun: Maverick — shared two photos to Instagram on Monday of herself and Cruise planting a kiss on each other's cheeks.

"Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," the singer wrote.

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise | Credit: Lady Gaga/Instagram

In her Wednesday announcement, Gaga revealed that her song for the film, titled "Hold My Hand," would premiere this Tuesday — and called it a "love letter" to her fans.

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in. I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours," she wrote on Instagram announcing the news. "I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes."

Gaga continued, "I'm so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity — and it's been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I've wanted you to hear it for so long. And I'm so excited to give it to you on May 3. 'Hold My Hand.' "

Two days earlier, Gaga teased the single by tweeting a few lyrics from it: "Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey."

Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Cruise for his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a pilot student training with the U.S. Navy in the 1986 original. The movie will hit theaters May 27.

"We worked with the Navy and the Top Gun school to formulate how to shoot it practically. Because if we're gonna do it, we're gonna fly in the F-18s," said Cruise in a behind-the-scenes featurette released last month. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer added, "The aviation sequences had to be real, so our actors went through three months of grueling training."

Footage showed Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis and more stars doing training exercises and flying in the high-speed planes. Cruise said they did a "challenging" underwater program that simulates how to get out of an aircraft if they landed in water.