"Don't make him take his glasses off. He's Al Pacino!," Lady Gaga said at the House of Gucci New York premiere

Lady Gaga Tells Off Photographer Who Asks Al Pacino to Remove His Sunglasses on Red Carpet

Lady Gaga won't let anyone tell her House of Gucci costar Al Pacino what to do.

While posing for photos on the red carpet during a House of Gucci premiere in New York Tuesday, Gaga, 35, sweetly defended Pacino, 81, from the demands made by a photographer.

In a moment captured by Entertainment Tonight and posted to Twitter, Gaga, Pacino and their House of Gucci costar Jared Leto posed for photos at the event. Pacino wore dark shades over his eyes, and while bulbs flashed in front of the trio, a photographer could be heard shouting to Pacino, "Take off your glasses, Al!"

As Pacino removed his sunglasses from his face, Gaga, who was posing between Pacino and Leto, 49, told the photographer, "Don't make him take his glasses off. He's Al Pacino!"

Her comment was met with laughter from the crowd on the carpet as Leto added, "C'mon!"

Pacino smiled and returned the frames to his face as Gaga nodded in approval. He then joked to the photographers, "in case you didn't know," which got a laugh out of Gaga and Leto.

House of Gucci stars Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Pacino as Aldo Gucci, the uncle of Patrizia's husband Maurizio (Adam Driver). Leto plays Paolo Gucci, the son of Aldo.

The Ridley Scott-directed film tells the story of Patrizia and Maurizio's marriage, and Patrizia's introduction to the Gucci family. The couple's relationship eventually falls apart, and Patrizia plots Maurizio's murder after he leaves her for a younger woman.

Gaga opened up about playing a murderer in an October interview with The Wall Street Journal, telling the outlet she kept close friend and collaborator Tony Bennett in mind while playing Patrizia.

"I knew I was about to play a murderer. I also knew how Tony feels about Italians being represented in film in terms of crime," she said. Both Gaga and Bennett are of Italian descent.

The actress added, "I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature."

Pacino praised Gaga's performance in House of Gucci, which marks her second major film role since 2018's A Star Is Born.

"She's a great actress," Pacino told Good Morning America. "And that's all there is to it."