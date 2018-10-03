Lady Gaga Was Surprised to Learn Bradley Cooper Can Really Sing: 'He Has a Voice'

For their new film A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper, 43, and Lady Gaga, 32, had to step into each other’s shoes. She became an actress, while he transformed into a singer. In order to do this, the two relied heavily on one another and became close friends in the process.

“We really made a contract together as friends when we first met and decided to do this. He said, ‘You’re an actress.’ And I said, ‘You’re a musician.’ And we shook hands,” Gaga tells PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle for the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview.

Gaga recalls how impressed she was after meeting Cooper for the first time.

“I performed at a cancer fundraiser and was singing ‘La Vie en Rose,’ and Bradley was in the audience. The next day he came over to my house to meet me. As soon as I saw his eyes, we had this instant connection. We’re both from the East Coast; we’re both Italian. Before I knew it I was heating up some leftover pasta for him,” says Gaga. “Then he wanted to sing together. I started to play and he started to sing, and I just stopped and looked over at him and said, ‘Oh, my gosh. You can sing!’

Cooper says singing with the pop icon was not as daunting as one might think.

“You made me feel so comfortable,” he tells Gaga. “I walked into the living room and I saw your white piano. And that’s when I said, ‘So listen, do you wanna sing this song [‘Midnight Special’]?’ We only sang it once and that was what I filmed on my iPhone, and it was part of what I showed to Warner Bros. to get the movie.”

In their new musical drama, Gaga plays an up-and-coming singer-songwriter, while Cooper made his directorial debut and and plays the troubled rock star who falls for her. The film has been made three times before with Janet Gaynor in 1937, Judy Garland in 1954 and Barbra Streisand in 1976.

Cooper adds that having Gaga’s support gave him all the confidence he needed.

“It was because I had that camaraderie onstage, I thought, ‘It’s gonna be okay.’ When she’s looking at me and believes I’m a musician, well, I must be a musician.

A Star is Born hits theaters Oct. 5