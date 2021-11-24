Lady Gaga Speaks in House of Gucci Italian Accent on Colbert to Discuss 'Immersive' Method Acting

Lady Gaga showcased her House of Gucci accent during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while describing how it became "natural" for her to use the speaking voice

Lady Gaga went all-in on her accent work.

On Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the star explained why she commits to method acting, especially in the case of her House of Gucci role as the real-life Patrizia Reggiani, who plotted the killing of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver).

"There's a sort of idea around method acting that it's crazy and that we're crazy," she said. "But I think that for those of us who commit ourselves to method acting there's something about us that is just fully committing ourselves to the art on a cellular level. That we're deeply entrenched in this immersive experience. I feel it when I sing, I feel it when I make music, and I feel it when I'm acting."

Gaga then slipped into her Italian accent for Gucci, telling Colbert, "It was easy for me to stay in character all the time. When I called my mother, when I called my father."

"Like singing, like a musical instrument or a muscle, it allowed me to become comfortable with speaking in a way where it would be natural to me," she said of living her everyday life with the accent between takes. "... I'm not saying that that's the way to do it, it's just how I do it."

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal last month, Gaga detailed how she got into character for her cinematic follow-up to her Oscar-nominated performance in 2018's A Star Is Born.

"I knew I was about to play a murderer. I also knew how [Tony Bennett] feels about Italians being represented in film in terms of crime. I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature," explained Gaga, who said she spent six months perfecting her Italian accent, before spending another six months staying in the accent.

"I felt the best way to honor Maurizio and Italians was for my performance to be authentic, from the perspective of a woman. Not an Italian-American woman, but an Italian woman," she added.

