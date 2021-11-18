Lady Gaga is opening up about her romance with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga Says Boyfriend Michael Polansky and Her Dogs Are Her 'Whole Life'

Lady Gaga is deeply in love with her boyfriend Michael Polansky and the life they have made together with her dogs in Los Angeles.

The actress and singer appeared on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter where she spoke about the two men who attacked her dog walker, Ryan Fischer and took her two dogs, Koji and Gustav while she was in Rome filming House of Gucci.

Ultimately, her dogs were returned, Fischer recovered from his wounds and five people were arrested in connection to the crimes.

"Everybody's OK," Gaga, 35, said. "Everybody's healing. I pray for Ryan all the time. I'm so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs."

She added, "My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life."

First spotted kissing while ringing in 2020 at a New Year's Eve bash in Las Vegas, Gaga and Polansky — she a larger-than-life superstar and he a low-key businessman — appear like polar opposites at first glance.

But an insider previously told PEOPLE the pop star is "crazy about" her tech investor boyfriend.

In January, Gaga and Polansky put their love on display when they attended President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C, together. After Gaga delivered a high-spirited performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the event, the couple were captured exchanging a sweet kiss — with their masks on! — before watching Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris get sworn in.

"Gaga had a blast at the Inauguration and was in the best spirits," said a source close to the singer. "She's very happy with Michael and feels grateful for his support."

Polansky, meanwhile, was more than happy to cheer on Gaga from the wings.

"He was content to hang in the background and blended in," said an attendee at the time. "To the few people Gaga encountered backstage inside the Capitol, she'd say, 'This is my boyfriend.'"