Lady Gaga Replaced by Ellen DeGeneres in Hilarious A Star Is Born Mock Trailer

Move over Lady Gaga! Ellen DeGeneres is coming for your part in A Star Is Born.

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian released a parody trailer of the highly anticipated movie in which she played Gaga’s role, Ally, as a backwoods cowgirl with a washboard instrument, long pigtails, and red cowboy hat.

Director and star Bradley Cooper is still in the role of Jackson Maine, Ally’s love interest. But of course, his “I just wanted to take another look at you” line from the film has less impact with DeGeneres.

The comedy only gets better as DeGeneres lip syncs to Gaga’s rendition of “Shallow.”

The parody wraps up with DeGeneres dancing alone as the film’s title flashes across the screen.

DeGeneres’ Star Is Born trailer came as Gaga paid a visit to the daytime show.

During the sit-down, Gaga revealed that she dyed her hair back from brunette to blond the very night she finished shooting A Star Is Born. The “Poker Face” singer also shared that she had trouble letting go of her character in the weeks and months after filming.

“I literally dyed my hair blonde the night that we stopped shooting because I wanted to get out of it as soon as possible because there is — without giving away the end of the film — there is some tremendous emotion and tragedy, so I wanted to get her out, but to be honest, she’s still in here,” Gaga recalled as she pointed to her heart.

She also told the host about her off-screen relationship with Bradley Cooper and how quickly they bonded. “He makes you feel comfortable right away, and he’s such a loving and caring person,” Gaga said. “We’re both from the East coast, we’re both Italian, so before I knew it, I was heating up leftovers in the kitchen and feeding him. We were talking about life.”

“And then we started to sing together at the piano, a song by Creedence Clearwater Revival, ‘Midnight Special,’ and I heard his voice and I stopped dead in my tracks and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, Bradley, you can sing.’ ” she recalled. “He sings from his soul.”

Gaga played a round of Burning Questions, too — where she spilled the truth about her favorite body part (nose), favorite way to sleep (nude), and much more.

Perhaps the most interesting revelation came when DeGeneres asked the 32-year-old Mother Monster about the first Hollywood heartthrob to get her pulse racing.

Rather than going the more traditional George Clooney-esque leading man route, Gaga admitted that her first celebrity crush was Adrien Brody. DeGeneres then admitted that hers was late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

A Star Is Born hits theaters Oct. 5.