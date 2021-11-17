Lady Gaga Recalls 'Terrible' Audition for LensCrafters Commercial: 'I Used to Just Freeze'

Speaking about fame and living in the public eye, Lady Gaga said, "In a lot of ways, I feel like I've lost everything"

Lady Gaga is looking back at a particularly cringeworthy audition.

The House of Gucci star, 35, admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she didn't always nail her auditions when she was setting out to become a young actress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In fact, she said, "I was terrible at auditioning. I was so bad. I could never get a role. I used to just freeze."

Gaga recalled doing a callback for a LensCrafters commercial, which she didn't end up landing because she froze during it: "I would stand there and go, 'Oh my God. Ah! You gotta do this perfect. I'm not making my dad proud.' "

Fast forward to today and the pop star has an Oscar win (for Best Original Song) plus a nomination for Best Actress after starring in 2018's A Star Is Born, as well as a Golden Globe win for her work on TV's American Horror Story.

The "Rain on Me" singer told THR about the difficult trade-off that comes with a fame and notoriety.

"I made a trade when I decided to pursue my career in the way that I have," she said. "I didn't know what that trade was going to be, but it happened. And in a lot of ways, I feel like I've lost everything."

Lady Gaga for The Hollywood Reporter Credit: Photography by AB+DM / Ahmad Barber + Donte Maurice

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For her latest role in Ridley Scott's Gucci, she plays Patrizia Reggiani, acting out the real-life trauma the wife of heir to the fashion house Maurizio Gucci went through before ultimately having him killed.

"I was falling apart as [Patrizia] fell apart. When I say that I didn't break character, some of it was not by choice," said Gaga. "I took the pain I feel from being attacked when I was a young girl, from feeling left behind by people that I love, from feeling trapped that I can't go out into a world that I love. I took that pain and I gave it to her. ... I put my entire lifetime into her."

Lady Gaga for The Hollywood Reporter Credit: Photography by AB+DM / Ahmad Barber + Donte Maurice

Scott told THR that he wanted Gaga for the part after seeing her in A Star Is Born.

"There was only one person ever in my sights at this moment in time who could carry this pretty forthright woman. I found [Lady Gaga] to be inordinately approachable and, frankly, a lot of fun. She's very smart and very, very perceptive. I knew after that first meeting, it was essential that she would do this part. She must. And, of course, because of her very recent success [in A Star Is Born], that made it a lot easier for us to get going and get a proper budget."