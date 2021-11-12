Lady Gaga stars in the fashion drama as Patrizia Reggiani, a woman famous for plotting the death of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci

Lady Gaga Praises House of Gucci Director Ridley Scott for Empowering Her to Be 'Ugly on Camera'

Lady Gaga had a life-changing experience filming House of Gucci.

Gaga, 35, stars in the fashion drama as Patrizia Reggiani, a woman famous for plotting the death of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). She recently told The New York Times that working with Ridley Scott on House of Gucci was unparalleled, praising the director for his collaborative approach to filmmaking.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've never had a better experience with a director," she said during a joint interview with Scott, 83. "He loves artists, and some directors don't. They love themselves."

Gaga said Scott, 83, helped shape her character — a woman who marries into the Gucci empire and then is dropped from the fashion family when her husband leaves her for another woman — because he made her feel "empowered … as a woman."

"I have to say this, Ridley: There's not a lot of men that are directors who would empower a woman to be ugly on camera," Gaga said. "When I aged and had scenes where I was in this embarrassing, desperate state, he embraced the ugliness of this character and that should be commended, because it is ugly to be disposed of for your looks, it is ugly to be left for a younger woman."

She added, "So I appreciate that Ridley took something that was sort of a 'sexy murder' and he let it be ugly."

It was not easy for Gaga to master the Italian accent of her character. She previously spoke about the effort it took in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"I knew I was about to play a murderer. I also knew how Tony feels about Italians being represented in film in terms of crime. I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature," said Gaga, who said she spent six months perfecting her Italian accent, before spending another six months staying in the accent.