Lady Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani Plots a Murder in New House of Gucci Trailer: 'Don't Miss'

Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci, in upcoming crime drama House of Gucci

Lady Gaga is scheming her way to the top in the latest trailer for House of Gucci.

Gaga, 35, stars as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). In a trailer released Thursday, Patrizia's entry into her new life with Maurizio begins, when she witnesses a fight between the men of the Gucci family as they tackle each other while playing a game outside.

"They had it all," she observes in a voiceover. "Wealth, style, power: who wouldn't kill for that?"

Still, Patrizia is on a mission to change the Gucci empire, which she views as "not exciting" and in need of some "new blood." In her quest to freshen up the fashion house, Patrizia clashes heads with company chairman Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino), who insists, "Gucci is what I say it is."

He later tells Patrizia, "This is not a woman's game. Remember that."

Patrizia won't be stopped and takes her scheme to new heights when she taps a hitman to murder Maurizio after the two have ended their marriage. In a scene from Thursday's trailer, Patrizia sternly warns the hitman, "Don't miss."

"I don't consider myself a particularly ethical person," she admits later in the trailer, before adding, "but I am fair. I subscribe to unconventional punishment."

The newest sneak peek at House of Gucci follows the original trailer, which was released this summer, and a new TV spot, which dropped Wednesday.

The upcoming thriller marks Gaga's second leading film role. She previously starred alongside Bradley Cooper in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, a role that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

In an interview with Variety, Hayek, 55, teased Gaga's "extraordinary" performance in House of Gucci, telling the outlet, "We were talking on the phone and she was already Patrizia. Her accent was perfect."

"I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie and she is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set," Hayek added. "We really couldn't wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other."