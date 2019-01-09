Girls' Night Out! Lady Gaga and Her Mom Get Glam for the National Board of Review Awards

Lady Gaga had nothing but love for her mother on Tuesday, at the National Board of Review Awards in New York City.

The “Bad Romance” singer attended the annual event at Cipriani 42nd Street with her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, and paid tribute to the matriarch while accepting the NBR’s best actress award for her role in A Star Is Born.

“We’ve always had a particularly way of living and tackling life, my Italian immigrant family,” Gaga said, tearing up. “Thank you for believing me in me mom. … Thank you for believing in me in thick and thin so I can fulfill my dreams. I always do what I do to make my family proud.”

Germanotta, 64, was beaming with pride as she watched her daughter.

The two blonde beauties were inseparable all night, sitting together and posing for photographers. Gaga dazzled in a plunging V-neck tuxedo jacket dress with feathered accessory. Germanotta coordinated with oldest child, in a navy blue dress with a black jacket.

Gaga was fresh off her best original song Golden Globes win for “Shallow,” one of the Star Is Born songs she helped compose. She stars in the film alongside Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliot, who were both winners at the NBR Awards too (Cooper for his direction and Elliot for his supporting acting work).

In her speech, Gaga thanked both, calling them “my new family.” She gushed, “Can you imagine loving Sam and Bradley at the same time? It’s too much.”

Cooper, though, got the most love from Gaga. “Bradley I would not be standing up here without you. Thank you for entrusting me to your first leading actress in your directorial debut,” she said. “Thank you for believing me and being the costar, visionary, and friend. You made me a way better actress. I look back on this experience as we became two people who are not us and lived and breathed as them for a moment I’ll never forget.

“Thank you for making a film that reminds the world of the importance of compassion, empathy and kindness. This is what we stand for. True unconditional love,” she added. “Our scenes were challenging and life changing. You are something of a modern directorial Houdini. To live and exist in that pain with you. It changed my life.”

Gaga’s acceptance speech also gave her the platform to explain how she differs from Ally, the aspiring singer she plays in the film.

“Ally at the beginning of this film she has lost hope. She’s depressed, she’s insecure. Ally was all the things I was not when I went out into the world. I had to reflect on an earlier time in my life, in high school and earlier, when I was bullied,” Gaga said. “Looking into your past, being brave enough to show things I didn’t want to show myself, this is how I manifested Ally.”

Elsewhere in her speech, Gaga praised fiancé Christian Carino. “Thank you Christian for loving and taking care of my heart every day,” she said, adding, “Thank you God for healing me through this process.”

On Instagram Stories, Gaga also gave love to the NBR Awards for the win, writing, “Just hit the red carpet! So excited to be here accepting Best Actress from the National Board of Review.”

“Thank you so much for recognizing my hard work, and that of my director and co-stars,” she added.

Gaga was also nominated for a best actress at Sunday’s Golden Globes, but lost out to Glenn Close.

She still has a chance to win a Screen Actors Guild Award, for which she received a nomination in the category of outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role.

And then of course, there’s the Oscars — for which she’s expected to be nominated. Those nominations will be announced Jan. 22.

If it was up to Stephen Colbert, who introduced Gaga at Tuesday’s NBR Awards, she’ll easily get all those trophies. “I was reminded why I loved movies by [A Star Is Born],” he told the crowd. “I walked out thinking, ‘Just give her every award. Not just acting — give her best lighting design.”