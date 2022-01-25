Lady Gaga Dishes on Making Out with Salma Hayek for 'Awesome' House of Gucci Deleted Scene

Lady Gaga compares herself to the "annoying kid in school that's bragging that they made out with the popular girl but has no proof"

Fans will have to take Lady Gaga's word on this steamy deleted scene.

The House of Gucci star, 35, recently revealed that she advocated for a sex scene with costar Salma Hayek in the movie. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, Gaga said they did film a kissing scene that didn't make it into the final film.

Gaga, who plays real-life Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed film, said the moment happens after their characters get a phone call informing them that their assassination attempt on Reggiani's ex-husband Maurizio Gucci was successful. That's when the two women celebrate with a surprise smooch.

In character with her Italian accent, Gaga reenacted how she told Hayek, 55, about improvising the scene: "I'll never forget when I told— I was like, 'Okay, listen, so before we do this scene I just want your consent to do something together.' And she's like, 'Okay! What do you want to do?' And I said, 'Okay, I was thinking, after the hit gets put out on Maurizio and you get the phone call that he's dead, then I walk over to you and kiss you.' She's like, 'What?!' "

The A Star Is Born actress explained that the whole "awesome" scene was cut.

"I made out with Salma Hayek," said Gaga with a smile as the crowd applauded. "I'm like that really annoying kid in school that's like bragging that they made out with the popular girl but has no proof! I'm gonna have to, like, break into Ridley's stuff [to get the footage]."

Gaga recently shared about the scene: "There is a whole side of this film that you did not see where [Hayek's character] Pina and I developed a sexual relationship. Okay, yeah, director's cut — who knows. This is a testament to him as a director because he allowed us to go there and I remember being on set with Salma and going, 'So after Maurizio dies maybe it gets hot.' "