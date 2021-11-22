Lady Gaga Improvised That 'Father, Son and House of Gucci' Line: 'It Felt Right'

"I would do it in the trailer all the time," Lady Gaga said of the line from House of Gucci, which quickly became immortalized on social media after the first trailer dropped in July

Lady Gaga was apparently a natural when it came to portraying Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

The Academy Award winner, 35, revealed that she ad-libbed the already iconic line, "father, son and House of Gucci," as she spoke to Variety on the red carpet of Thursday's Los Angeles premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I would do it in the trailer all the time," Gaga said. "I was doing it in the trailer and then something about that scene when we were doing it felt right. We did it, and it's a testament to [director] Ridley Scott as a director because he uses the stuff. He uses the creativity. He uses the love."

Gaga earned quite the reaction when the first trailer for the movie dropped in July, in which she delivered the line while making the sign of the cross. The moment has since been immortalized on social media in GIF form.

Screenwriter Roberto Bentivegna also sang Gaga's praises for improvising the line. "That was Gaga the ad-libber at work. It's iconic. Amazing," he said.

"There was so many great ad libs that didn't make the cut. That was certainly a great one. They just had such a great time riffing," Bentivegna added. "I think that some writers might feel like their words are precious and everything has to be respected, but for me it was joyful. It was like they're feeling it. It's like music. It's like they're jamming and the melody is taking them to this awesome improvisation. I was very flattered that they felt like doing that."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Your Mom Is Hot': Salma Hayek Jokes to Lady Gaga After Seeing Her Mother on Red Carpet

Gaga stars in House of Gucci as Reggiani, now 72, who was convicted of hiring a hitman in the 1995 killing of her late ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), head of the coveted fashion house at the time.