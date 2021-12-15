Lady Gaga has not shared her next move after House of Gucci, but she teased a possible future on Broadway

Lady Gaga Hopes to Write Broadway Musical: 'I Think I Would Really Enjoy the Process'

Lady Gaga is setting her sights on Broadway.

The House of Gucci star, 35, is hoping to expand beyond her singing and acting career and write her own musical one day, she revealed to Variety.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Just for Variety podcast, Gaga teased that she would love to eventually transition to Broadway, "Maybe when I write my first musical."

She continued, "There are so many amazing musicals, but I love writing music. I love musical theater, and I know a lot about musical theater, and I know a lot about music. So I think I would really enjoy the process of creating a musical. I've thought about it for a really long time."

Gaga also told Just for Variety that she's eyeing a new genre for her next move after House of Gucci, a drama about the legendary fashion house and the murder of heir Maurizio Gucci.

"I'd love to do a romantic comedy," she said, while acknowledging that House of Gucci has its own comedic bits.

"For what it's worth, House of Gucci is still really funny," she said, before clarifying, "There are some moments that are funny. I mean, funny for us, for this crazy family."

While Gaga first became famous for her music, she has a theater background, with 10 years of studying method acting at New York's Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute under her belt. Gaga also has several professional acting credits, including appearances in Machete Kills, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, American Horror Story and a starring role in 2018's A Star Is Born.

Her first acting credit is listed as her appearance in The Sopranos, in which she played Girl at Swimming Pool #2 in a 2001 episode. Opening up about her acting debut on the HBO hit, Gaga said she's "grown a lot" in her acting capabilities.

"I studied a lot since I had that role. It wasn't really a role in The Sopranos. It was an extra in one scene," she told Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast earlier this month.

Gaga continued, "When I look back on that scene, I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene," she added. "I didn't know how to listen in a scene. I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh. ... I see it and I go, 'Oh, that's not a real laugh.' "