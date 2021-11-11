"Ridley's life is a masterpiece, and you're lucky if you get to be a part of it," Lady Gaga said

Lady Gaga Has 'Never Had a Better' Movie Experience Than Making House of Gucci with Ridley Scott

Lady Gaga found her dream director working on House of Gucci.

Gaga, 35, stars in the fashion drama as Patrizia Reggiani, a woman famous for plotting the death of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). She recently told The New York Times that working with Ridley Scott on House of Gucci was unparalleled, praising the director for his collaborative approach to filmmaking.

"I've never had a better experience with a director," she said during a joint interview with Scott, 83. "He loves artists, and some directors don't. They love themselves."

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga filming House of Gucci in Italy | Credit: Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Gaga said Scott helped shape her character — a woman who marries into the Gucci empire and then is dropped from the fashion family when her husband leaves her for another woman — because he made her feel "empowered … as a woman."

"I have to say this, Ridley: There's not a lot of men that are directors who would empower a woman to be ugly on camera," Gaga said. "When I aged and had scenes where I was in this embarrassing, desperate state, he embraced the ugliness of this character and that should be commended, because it is ugly to be disposed of for your looks, it is ugly to be left for a younger woman."

She added, "So I appreciate that Ridley took something that was sort of a 'sexy murder' and he let it be ugly."

lady gaga Credit: mgm

Gaga said that no matter the critical reception House of Gucci receives, she'll be forever grateful to have worked with Scott.

"We have no idea what this movie's going to do after it opens, but it doesn't matter because we know we made something great," she told the Times. "When you get to be lucky like me and be in one of his movies, you know that no matter what, this is going to last a lifetime."

Gaga said that when filming wrapped on House of Gucci, she "experienced some type of attachment panic" because she missed Scott "so much."

"I felt the way Patrizia felt, a life without Gucci was not a life worth living," she explained. "The greatest time in her life was being a Gucci, and I can say to you, being done with this film, that the greatest time in my life was being a Gucci. That's how art and life line up. Ridley's life is a masterpiece, and you're lucky if you get to be a part of it."

While Gaga had nothing but praise for Scott, the director has shared his own kind words for the star of his latest movie, too. During a House of Gucci post-screening Q&A at The Regency Bruin Theater in Los Angeles Nov. 5, Scott credited the "Rain on Me" singer for the film's release.

After moderator Peter Hammond asked Scott why he is releasing House of Gucci now, the director simply pointed to Gaga, explaining, "I had to find Patrizia [Reggiani], and it was very difficult."