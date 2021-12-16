Lady Gaga admitted of letting the darkness of the character follow her home, "I don't think that any actor should push themselves to that limit, and I ask myself all the time why I do that"

Lady Gaga Consulted a Psychiatric Nurse Because of House of Gucci Role: 'It Was Safer for Me'

Lady Gaga took measures to protect her mental health while acting out her House of Gucci character's dark spiral.

The "Rain on Me" singer, 35, stars in the Ridley Scott film as Patrizia Reggiani, a real-life woman infamous for plotting the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. Gaga, who continues to receive major awards attention for her performance, told Variety that she opted to have a psychiatric nurse present during the end of her time filming.

"I had a psychiatric nurse with me towards the end of filming. I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me," she said.

Gaga, who also played an emotionally draining role in 2018's A Star Is Born, added of staying in character during the production, "I was the same way for A Star Is Born; I was always Ally. And for this, I was always Patrizia. I always spoke in my accent. And even if I was speaking about things that weren't related to the movie — I wasn't pretending that Maurizio was waiting for me downstairs — I was still living my life. I just lived it as her."

"I brought the darkness with me home because her life was dark," added Gaga.

Gaga, who is an outspoken proponent of prioritizing one's mental health, explained to Variety, "It's okay to ask for help. If you're feeling like that, ask for help. No matter what."

"I don't think that any actor should push themselves to that limit, and I ask myself all the time why I do that," she added. "I've done some pretty extreme art pieces throughout my career — the things I've put my body through, my mind. It's like a walnut of sadness in my stomach as I say this to you. I don't know why I'm like that. I think that the best answer I could give you is I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far."

"And when it does go too far," she said, "it can be hard to reel it in on your own."

Last month, Gaga told British Vogue, "I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming. I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her."

"I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that," she added. "Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her. It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money."

She told The New York Times in November about leaving the role behind after wrapping production.

"To be honest, I was really ready to let go. She's a tremendously complicated individual and when you're living in survival mode all the time — and she was always in survival mode — it creates such a sentiment of trauma constantly," explained Gaga. "When I got on that plane back from Italy, I threw out my cigarettes. I threw out the booze, I landed in L.A. and cleaned my life up because I couldn't live that way anymore. It was killing me because it was killing her."