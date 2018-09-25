Lady Gaga Says Her Friendship With Bradley Cooper Is What 'Set the Tone' for A Star Is Born

Friends for life!

Lady Gaga opened up about her friendship with Bradley Cooper at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film A Star Is Born and shared her thoughts about their “instant connection.”

“Our friendship is exactly what set the tone for this film,” she told PEOPLE’s JD Heyman and Melody Chiu on Monday night. “He’s such a wonderful person. He says it to me in the movie, he says, ‘All you gotta do is trust me.’ I trusted him the whole time. He pulled things out of me that I never thought that I even had.”

The two have spoken before of how they met before filming the movie, with Gaga previously explaining she shared her leftovers with the actor, 43, when he arrived at her home.

“We had it in the fridge and when he came over I was heating it up for him in a pan, and before I knew it was two Italian Americans from the East Coast eating spaghetti together. It was an instant connection,” Gaga told PEOPLE.

As for what it was like working with the first-time director, the pop star couldn’t help but gush about his talents.

“He’s a wonderful person, but as a filmmaker, he is just spectacular, and also as a singer and songwriter,” she said. “I couldn’t believe the voice that came out of him. As I watched him become a musician making this film, it was an honor.”

Cooper shared her thoughts, telling PEOPLE on Monday night, “I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her.”

The duo has been earning rave reviews for their film, which centers around Ally (Gaga), a struggling singer-songwriter who finds success amid a romance with Cooper’s country-rocker Jackson Maine.

A Star Is Born is in theaters Oct. 5.