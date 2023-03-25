Lady Gaga Films Upcoming 'Joker' Sequel as Harley Quinn in N.Y.C. — See the Photos!

Lady Gaga is bringing her version of Harley Quinn to life.

The singer, 36, was spotted filming scenes for the upcoming Joker sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, in New York City on Saturday.

She filmed scenes for the project at Manhattan's City Hall, where she was joined by hundreds of extras who stood on the establishment's steps.

Dressed in character as the DC Comics star, Gaga was seen wearing an ensemble composed of a red jacket, a black and white patterned blouse, a black skirt and mesh black leggings.

The "Hold My Hand" songstress kept her long blonde locks slicked back, while she donned red clown-like makeup around her eyes.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

PEOPLE confirmed Gaga's involvement in the Joker sequel — specifically that she was in talks to play Harley — back in June 2022. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to share the news.

Gaga herself then confirmed her casting in August, posting an animated teaser video that showed her and Joaquin Phoenix's silhouettes dancing to old-timey music.

Gotham/GC

In the film, Phoenix, 48, reprises his role as the legendary Batman villain the Joker, while Gaga is his longtime henchwoman and love interest, whom the sinister prankster first met when she served as his psychiatrist at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum.

Harley was first created for the acclaimed 1992 Saturday morning cartoon Batman: The Animated Series, and quickly became a fan favorite, jumping from the TV screen to the comic book pages.

To celebrate Valentine's Day earlier this year, Warner Brothers released the official First Look image of Gaga and Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux.

The snapshot, which Gaga shared on social media, captures the musician-turned-actress and Phoenix in the moments after a passionate kiss, her red lipstick smudged all over his face.

Margot Robbie previously brought the role of Harley to live action, playing the character in 2016's Suicide Squad and its 2021 sequel The Suicide Squad, as well as the character's own spinoff movie, Birds of Prey (2020).

The actress, 32, has since given Gaga her blessing for stepping into the role. "It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor," she told MTV in October.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.