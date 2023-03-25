Lady Gaga Films Upcoming 'Joker' Sequel as Harley Quinn in N.Y.C. — See the Photos!

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 25, 2023 10:45 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Lady Gaga is seen filming "The Joker 2" in City Hall on March 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Photo: Gotham/GC

Lady Gaga is bringing her version of Harley Quinn to life.

The singer, 36, was spotted filming scenes for the upcoming Joker sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, in New York City on Saturday.

She filmed scenes for the project at Manhattan's City Hall, where she was joined by hundreds of extras who stood on the establishment's steps.

Dressed in character as the DC Comics star, Gaga was seen wearing an ensemble composed of a red jacket, a black and white patterned blouse, a black skirt and mesh black leggings.

The "Hold My Hand" songstress kept her long blonde locks slicked back, while she donned red clown-like makeup around her eyes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New York, NY - Singer and actress Lady Gaga is seen as Harley Quinn for the first time on the set of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' filming in Manhattan’s Downtown area. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BrosNYC / BACKGRID

PEOPLE confirmed Gaga's involvement in the Joker sequel — specifically that she was in talks to play Harley — back in June 2022. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to share the news.

Gaga herself then confirmed her casting in August, posting an animated teaser video that showed her and Joaquin Phoenix's silhouettes dancing to old-timey music.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Lady Gaga is seen filming "The Joker 2" in City Hall on March 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC

In the film, Phoenix, 48, reprises his role as the legendary Batman villain the Joker, while Gaga is his longtime henchwoman and love interest, whom the sinister prankster first met when she served as his psychiatrist at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum.

Harley was first created for the acclaimed 1992 Saturday morning cartoon Batman: The Animated Series, and quickly became a fan favorite, jumping from the TV screen to the comic book pages.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga Stop to Help Photographer Who Fell on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

To celebrate Valentine's Day earlier this year, Warner Brothers released the official First Look image of Gaga and Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux.

The snapshot, which Gaga shared on social media, captures the musician-turned-actress and Phoenix in the moments after a passionate kiss, her red lipstick smudged all over his face.

Margot Robbie previously brought the role of Harley to live action, playing the character in 2016's Suicide Squad and its 2021 sequel The Suicide Squad, as well as the character's own spinoff movie, Birds of Prey (2020).

The actress, 32, has since given Gaga her blessing for stepping into the role. "It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor," she told MTV in October.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.

Related Articles
Lady Gaga; Joaquin Phoenix
See Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn for the First Time in 'Joker' Sequel Photo
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Joaquin Phoenix can be seen in full costume while filming scenes on the streets of Downtown Los Angeles for the highly anticipated movie 'Joker: Folie à Deux.' Pictured: Joaquin Phoenix BACKGRID USA 4 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
See Joaquin Phoenix Reprise 'Joker' Role on Set of Musical Sequel 'Folie à Deux' in Los Angeles
Arthur Fleck/Joker-JOAQUIN PHOENIX
Everything to Know About 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Margot Robbie Says Lady Gaga Will Be 'Incredible' in Upcoming 'Joker' Sequel
Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
'Joker' Director Todd Phillips Shares First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in 'Folie á Deux' Sequel: 'Our Boy'
Lady Gaga; Joaquin Phoenix
Lady Gaga Confirms She Will Star in 'Joker' Sequel Alongside Joaquin Phoenix
Lady Gaga; Joaquin Phoenix
Lady Gaga in Talks to Play Harley Quinn in 'Joker' Musical Sequel Opposite Joaquin Phoenix
Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film "A Star is Born" presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
Lady Gaga Will Not Perform at the Oscars Due to 'Joker' Sequel Scheduling Conflict
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga to Perform 'Hold My Hand' at Oscars Despite Previous Scheduling Conflict
https://www.tiktok.com/@ladygaga/video/7211250685902359850
Lady Gaga Rehearses 'Hold My Hand' in Full Glam Ahead of Makeup-Free Oscars 2023 Performance
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lady Gaga Wanted 'People to See the Real' Her in 'Raw' Oscars 2023 Performance, Producer Says
95th Annual Academy Awards - Lady Gaga butt
Lady Gaga Surprises on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Fresh-Off-the-Runway Gown with Butt-Exposing Rear View
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free for 2023 Oscars Performance After Commanding the Red Carpet in Butt-Baring Gown
Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy
Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn Romance with Poison Ivy: 'I Have Been Pushing for That for Years'
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker 2' Paycheck Jumped to $20M After Receiving $4.5M for First Movie: Report
13th April 1964: EXCLUSIVE American actor Sidney Poitier looks into a mirror and smiles while holding his Best Actor Oscar for director Ralph Nelson's film, 'Lilies of the Field,' backstage at the Academy Awards, Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gene Lester/Getty Images); (Original Caption) Los Angeles, California: Best actor winner, Tom Hanks in "Philadelphia", at the 1994 Oscar Academy Awards. (Photo by  Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Dallas Buyers Club' onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Every Best Actor Winner in the History of the Oscars