Lady Gaga's Ex-Fiancé Taylor Kinney Says He's 'Really Proud' of Her Star Is Born Success

Two years after their breakup, Taylor Kinney is still extremely supportive of Lady Gaga.

The Chicago Fire star, 37, praised his ex-girlfriend over the weekend on her rousing success for A Star Is Born, which made a lot of money over the weekend. The musician’s acting debut has earned her rave reviews and put her squarely in the conversation for the upcoming awards season.

“I’ll tell you that I’m really proud. I don’t know. It’s watching someone live their dream, so, continued success and I hope it keeps climbing,” he told Entertainment Tonight when asked about his famous ex. “The sky is the limit.”

Kinney and Gaga, 32, called off their engagement in July 2016 after the actor proposed on Valentine’s Day 2015. They had been together for five years.

Kinney remains a major supporter of the star and said he wasn’t surprised that she was earning praise for her first-ever major acting performance.

“No, there was no glass ceiling. Ever! She’s always inspiring and I really do – I hope it does really well, and I know it’ll mean the world to her that I think everybody is receptive and yeah, I wish her the best,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Gaga has been dating CAA talent agent Christian Carino since Jan. 2017.