Lady Gaga's Ex Christian Carino Likes Irina Shayk's Swimsuit Photo After Split with Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga‘s ex-fiancé Christian Carino approves of Irina Shayk‘s latest adventure.

The talent agent, 50, liked Shayk’s Instagram photo of herself posing in front of a waterfall while on a photo shoot in Iceland, which she shared on social media Monday.

Shayk, 33, posted the photo just days after PEOPLE confirmed her split from boyfriend Bradley Cooper after four years of dating.

“🍃 @intimissimiofficial,” Shayk captioned the post, referring to the Italian lingerie brand she was modeling for.

Shayk traveled to Iceland soon after news of her split from Cooper, 44, broke last week. On Saturday, she began sharing photos and videos from her trip.

In one snap, she poses on a rock, wearing an off-the-shoulder grey top from the Italian clothing brand Falconeri paired with matching socks.

On Monday, an entertainment source told PEOPLE that the ultra-private pair drifted apart while the actor was off shooting A Star Is Born, which went on to be nominated for eight Academy Awards.

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on,” the source said.

A different source went on to tell PEOPLE that “they were living totally separate lives.”

“If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town,” the insider said.

While Shayk called it quits with Cooper, Carino also split from his girlfriend and Cooper’s A Star Is Born costar Gaga, 33, earlier this year.

PEOPLE confirmed the two had gone their separate ways in February after fans noted Gaga was not wearing her engagement ring at the Grammy Awards earlier that month.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told PEOPLE of Gaga and Carino’s split at the time. “There’s no long dramatic story.”