Lady Gaga Cries as Her Star Is Born Director Bradley Cooper Calls Her a 'Beautiful Human Being'

The cast of A Star Is Born has formed an emotional bond, and it was on full display during a recent interview.

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Anthony Ramos and Sam Elliott appeared on Good Morning America for a teary interview in which they praised each other for their work on the highly-anticipated movie.

With Oscar buzz growing for Cooper, Gaga and the film, the American Sniper actor took the chance to praise his costar, making her immediately teary eyed.

“I’m just so glad God gave her the talent that she has and he chose her, because that’s quite a vessel to go through,” said Cooper, who is making his directorial debut with the film. “Because it’s really what you do with it, and she’s such a beautiful human being.”

Gaga returned the compliment to the star, and opened up about their immediate connection.

“We had instant chemistry when I met him,” Gaga said. “As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, ‘You hungry?’ We’re both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together.”

Cooper also surprised the six-time Grammy winner with his singing voice. The actor trained ahead of the movie and the cast sang every song live while filming.

“He began to sing, I stopped dead in my tracks and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, Bradley your voice, you can sing,’ ” she recalled. “Bradley really has been an incredible leader in creating a beautiful family. I just love every single person that’s sitting here today and feel so grateful to be here.”

Ramos also had an emotional moment while recalling how he got into acting. The former Hamilton star said his drama teacher in high school changed his life.

“I grew up in the projects. Virtually I had no chance, and I had this woman that said, ‘I’m not giving up on you. Ever,’ ” he said while crying, leading Gaga to share a few tears as she listened.

This didn’t mark the first time the cast grew emotional during the press tour. At the Toronto International Film Festival world premiere of the movie, Gaga shed tears as the crowd gave her several standing ovations and her costars praised her.

She broke down in tears when Lukas Nelson — son of Willie Nelson and co-writer of songs on the film — told her, “You just destroyed every single scene you were in.”

The words caused the audience to break into applause which instantly drew a standing ovation.

Gaga was seen breaking into tears as she covered her face with her hands. She lifted her face and mouthed “Thank you” as the audience cheered louder.

A Star Is Born is in theaters Oct. 5.