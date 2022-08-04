People.com Entertainment Movies Lady Gaga Confirms She Will Star in 'Joker' Sequel Alongside Joaquin Phoenix Lady Gaga shared the title of the Joker sequel and release date — Oct. 4, 2024 — to social media on Thursday By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2022 02:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Lady Gaga; Joaquin Phoenix. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage Lady Gaga is officially onboard for Joker: Folie à Deux. The 36-year-old actress and musician is set to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming musical sequel to 2019's Joker. Gaga confirmed her casting on social media Thursday, posting an animated video of her and Phoenix's silhouettes set to old-timey music. Along with the title, she shared the film's release date: Oct. 4, 2024. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 Paycheck Jumped to $20M After Receiving $4.5M for First Movie: Report PEOPLE confirmed Gaga's involvement in the film — specifically, that she was in talks to play Harley Quinn — back in June. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to share the news, reporting that Gaga's Harley would exist "in a different DC universe" than the one played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2020). While plot and character details are still unknown, Harley — originally known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel — is villain Joker's love interest/sidekick in several iterations of the Batman story, and met the sinister prankster while serving as his psychiatrist at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum. The film will see Todd Phillips (The Hangover) return as director, as well as co-writer alongside Scott Silver. RELATED VIDEO: Joker Breaks October Box-Office Record with $93.5 Million Phillips, 51, alluded in June that a sequel to Joker — which broke box-office records as the first R-rated movie to hit the $1 billion mark in 2019 and earned 12 Oscar nominations, including a Best Actor win for Phoenix — was in pre-production on Instagram. The two-part post opened with the red cover of a script titled Joker: Folie à Deux. The binder was dated May 18 and featured his name next to that of Silver, 57, with whom he also co-wrote the first Joker screenplay. A second shot showed Phoenix, 47, casually reading the script on a couch while smoking a cigarette. Folie à Deux, which references a delusion or mental illness shared by two people, also suggests that Joker may also team up with another supervillain – possibly his sometime-girlfriend Harley.