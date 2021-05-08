Lady Gaga Completes Filming on House of Gucci Movie with Director Ridley Scott: 'That's a Wrap'

Lady Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of the Gucci heir Maurizio, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to murder him

Lady Gaga has officially completed filming for the forthcoming House of Gucci movie.

On Saturday afternoon, the 35-year-old singer shared a photograph on Instagram of herself pounding fists with Gucci director Ridley Scott.

"That's a wrap, Rid," Gaga wrote alongside the post, adding the hashtag, "#HouseOfGucci."

In the background of the photograph, various crew members could be seen looking on at the moment shared between the famed director and the "Bad Romance" songstress, who portrays Patrizia Reggiani.

Meanwhile, her costar Jared Leto — who stars in the film as fashion designer Paolo Gucci — marked the end of filming his own scenes earlier in the week by sharing a selfie of himself in New York on Thursday.

Directed by Scott, 83, House of Gucci follows the story of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house, and his ex-wife Patrizia (Gaga) and the aftermath of his death after Patrizia hired a hitman to kill him.

The film, which also stars Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons, is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.

Maurizio and Patrizia married in 1973 and in May 1985, the businessman left his wife for a younger woman after 12 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 1991. Then in 1995, Maurizio was shot and killed by a hitman Patrizia hired on the steps outside his office in Milan.

Patrizia, who became known as the "Black Widow," was convicted of arranging her ex-husband's murder in 1998 and sentenced to 29 years in prison. She was released in October 2016 after serving 18 years in prison due to good behavior.

Patrizia previously spoke out about Gaga playing her in the Scott-directed film, claiming that Gaga did not reach out to her beforehand.

"I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me," Patrizia told Ansa, the Italian national news agency. "It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It's about common sense and respect."

"I believe that any good actor should first get to know the person that they are meant to be playing," Patrizia continued, adding, "I think it is not right that I wasn't contacted. And I say this with all the sympathy and appreciation that I have for her."

After Patrizia spoke out against the movie, another family member — one of Guccio Gucci's great-grandchildren — cast doubts on the intentions of the anticipated project, saying she is worried the movie will pry into the private lives of the Gucci heirs.