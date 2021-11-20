Lady Gaga Calls House of Gucci Costar Adam Driver a 'Weirdo Like Me' in Birthday Tribute

"Happy Birthday to someone I feel so proud to know," Lady Gaga wrote on House of Gucci costar Adam Driver's 38th birthday

Lady Gaga is keeping it real on Adam Driver's birthday!

The actress, 35, posted a sweet tribute to her House of Gucci costar on Instagram Friday, in honor of Driver's 38th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Next to a fabulous image of the pair at a masquerade ball on the Gucci set, Gaga wrote, "Me and my buddy Adam Driver. Happy Birthday to someone I feel so proud to know. This is us behind the scenes filming 'House of Gucci.' "

"I hope you have the best day, I'm the lucky actress who got to learn from you and lead with you every day," the Chromatica musician continued.

"Shoutout to all your fans! I know why they adore you, it's cuz you're the best! 🇮🇹🎈🍝 (and you're a weirdo like me 🤓)," Gaga concluded.

Gaga and Driver are set to appear as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, respectively, in the highly anticipated upcoming film House of Gucci.

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Attend House of Gucci Premiere

The movie will tell the true-crime story of how Reggiani married into the Gucci family and eventually plotted to assassinate her husband, played by Driver, heir to the designer family fortune.

Joining the pair are Academy Award-winning actors Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons, who round out the cast as other Gucci family members.

While Driver is a two-time Oscar nominee (Marriage Story, BlacKkKlansman), Gaga can also count herself among the stable of Oscar winners cast in Gucci.

The singer and actress won her first Academy Award for Best Original Song for 2018's A Star Is Born. She was also nominated for the film in the Best Lead Actress category, but lost the trophy to Olivia Colman for The Favourite.

Earlier this month, Gaga sat down for a joint New York Times interview with House of Gucci director Ridley Scott, 83. "I've never had a better experience with a director," she said. "He loves artists, and some directors don't. They love themselves."

Gaga went on to say that the filmmaker made her feel "empowered … as a woman."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I have to say this, Ridley: There's not a lot of men that are directors who would empower a woman to be ugly on camera," she said. "When I aged and had scenes where I was in this embarrassing, desperate state, he embraced the ugliness of this character and that should be commended, because it is ugly to be disposed of for your looks, it is ugly to be left for a younger woman."

She added, "So I appreciate that Ridley took something that was sort of a 'sexy murder' and he let it be ugly."

"We have no idea what this movie's going to do after it opens, but it doesn't matter because we know we made something great," she told the Times. "When you get to be lucky like me and be in one of his movies, you know that no matter what, this is going to last a lifetime."