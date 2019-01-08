Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Cheer On Costar Sam Elliott at His Hand and Foot Imprint Ceremony

Sam Elliott had two special people cheering him on at his hand and foot imprint ceremony on Monday.

The 74-year-old actor was honored in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, where his A Star Is Born costars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were there to wish him good luck.

Gaga, 32, shared sweet photos of the moment on her Instagram Story, including one in which she and Elliott shared a hug as he kissed her on the forehead.

“So excited to be here for Sam Elliott’s hand & footprint ceremony,” she wrote in the caption.

In the second photo, the singer shared a photo of herself and Cooper, 44, clapping as Elliott knelt to have his hands imprinted outside of the theater. “We love you Sam!!” she wrote.

Lady Gaga instagram story Jan. 7, 2019

Elliott portrays Bobby Maine, brother and tour manager of Cooper’s Jackson Maine. The two are at odds in the film over Bobby’s failed music career and Jackson’s success.

The Ranch star’s voice was a source of inspiration to Cooper for his character and caused the director cast Elliott as his brother.

“We had never met and so I felt like I was taking a gamble,” Cooper told Variety of meeting Elliott and sharing a recording of him speaking in Jackson’s voice. “I said, ‘I’m going to play something for you and this might sound weird.”

Elliott wasn’t perturbed at all. “I figured if he committed to my voice, I had a good chance of getting the part,” he told the publication.

The actor has landed two Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, one for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role and another for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Elliott’s imprints join a long list of Hollywood icons in front of the TLC Chinese Theatre including former Mask costar Cher, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, Jackie Chan, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.