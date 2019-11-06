Lady Gaga Says Her A Star Is Born Oscars Performance with Bradley Cooper 'Was Orchestrated'

Lady Gaga is addressing the lingering rumors surrounding her relationship with Bradley Cooper.

The “Shallow” singer, 33, sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey for ELLE’s December issue where she opened up about how the romance with her fellow A Star is Born costar was all “a performance.”

When Winfrey asked Gaga about her and Cooper’s intimate 2019 Oscars duet of “Shallow”, which instantly made headlines, Gaga candidly responded that she thinks “the press is very silly.”

“I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love,” she explained.

“And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on,” she said. “And we worked hard on it, we worked for days.”

While the duo’s performance sparked numerous rumors about a supposed relationship, Gaga revealed the two “mapped the whole thing out.”

“It was orchestrated as a performance,” she continued.

The “Million Reasons” singer — who recently set off speculation of a breakup from rumored boyfriend Daniel Horton — added that after the Oscars performance, she and Cooper, 44, lauded their convincing romance.

“In truth, when we talked about it, we went, “Well, I guess we did a good job!” she told Winfrey.

While Gaga explained that the two were just acting, an entertainment source told PEOPLE in June that the two share a special bond.

“[Cooper] has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature,” the source said.

The pair’s chemistry allowed their film to soar to great heights, earning it eight Oscar nominations and one win for Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

In April, Cooper appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in which he revealed he would love to bring A Star Is Born to a stage featuring a live, one-night-only performance.

“What I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, would be like a live reading of the script and sing all the songs as we read the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something,” he told DeGeneres, after shooting down her idea about going on tour.

Reflecting on that historic performance, Cooper told DeGeneres he had put a lot of pressure on that number to be good. He famously dreamt up the idea for the single camera-shot, 360-degree number, which ended with the two singing cheek-to-cheek at the piano before staring lovingly into each other’s eyes.

“I actually wasn’t nervous, because I worked so hard, and Lady Gaga is so supportive. But it was terrifying,” Cooper recalled. “Because I’m not a singer and I didn’t sing before this movie, so it was really crazy.”

“But it just shows you that if you work really hard, and you’re with supportive people, you can do things that you never dreamed possible,” he added. “Cause I really thought the Oscar thing, people would never watch the movie again if it was bad. It was one of those things. It felt great.”