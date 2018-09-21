See Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Walk the Star Is Born Red Carpet Live at L.A. Premiere

PEOPLE will be live on the red carpet Monday at the U.S. premiere of Lady Gaga‘s A Star Is Born.

Fans eager to see the film can catch the pop star and her costar/director Bradley Cooper on the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles through PEOPLE’s Facebook Live which begins at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.

The film follows Gaga, 32, as Ally, a struggling artist who has given up on her dream of becoming a singer until seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Cooper) convinces her to try again.

It had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August and debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival — where critics raved about the singer’s performance and vocals.

The Golden Globe-winning actress was brought to tears by a standing ovation at TIFF after the film’s co-songwriter, Lukas Nelson, told her, “You just destroyed every single scene you were in.”

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

The words caused the audience to break into applause which instantly drew a standing ovation.

Gaga was seen breaking into tears as she covered her face with her hands. She lifted her face and mouthed “Thank you” as the audience began to cheer louder.

Earlier this month, Cooper, Gaga and Sam Elliott appeared on Good Morning America in which they praised each other’s work on the film and the growing Oscar buzz they were receiving.

“I’m just so glad God gave her the talent that she has and he chose her because that’s quite a vessel to go through,” Cooper said of Gaga. “Because it’s really what you do with it, and she’s such a beautiful human being.”

RELATED: Lady Gaga Cries as Her Star Is Born Director Bradley Cooper Calls Her a ‘Beautiful Human Being’

Gaga returned the compliment to the star and opened up about their immediate connection.

“We had instant chemistry when I met him,” Gaga said. “As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, ‘You hungry?’ We’re both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together.”

A Star Is Born is in theaters Oct. 5.