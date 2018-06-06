Lady Gaga Is Unrecognizable Alongside Bradley Cooper in First A Star Is Born Trailer

Lady Gaga is ready for her big screen debut!

The musician stars alongside Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born — a remake of the 1976 film starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. Gaga plays an aspiring singer whose career begins to take off after she meets Cooper’s washed up country singer Jackson Maine.

The first trailer offers a hint of the drama to come in the film, but mainly focuses on how Cooper and Gaga’s characters meet and her reluctance to want to be on stage.

“I don’t sing my own songs. I just don’t feel comfortable,” Gaga tells Cooper. “Almost every single person has told me they like the way I sounded but they didn’t like the way I look.”

When Cooper replies by telling her “I think you’re beautiful,” the trailer shows them falling in love and Cooper eventually encouraging Gaga to overcome her fears of performing.

The movie also marks Cooper’s directorial debut and features the actor singing live. A portion of the film was shot during Coachella in 2017.

“It all came down to this broken love story, and there’s no better way to express that than through singing because there’s nowhere to hide when you’re singing. Your whole body is electrified,” Cooper told Entertainment Weekly of the film in December. “That was the initial igniter of the passion for me.”

A Star Is Born opens October 5.