Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Belt A Star Is Born Song 'Shallows' in Moving Music Video

Attention A Star Is Born fans: you can stop replaying the trailer over and over again.

Lady Gaga finally released the music video for “Shallow,” the compelling track featured in the trailer that has already spiked worldwide attention. The Grammy winner, 32, released the audio version on her social media with a link to Spotify, and also later posted the music video.

The video features scenes from the upcoming movie, as well as the actual performance of the song that has been teased in the trailer.

“Shallow” is a duet between Gaga and her costar and director Bradley Cooper, with the actor singing the first few lines before the singer joins him.

Gaga recently told Ellen DeGeneres on her show about her off-screen relationship with Cooper and how quickly they bonded.

“He makes you feel comfortable right away, and he’s such a loving and caring person,” Gaga said. “We’re both from the East coast, we’re both Italian, so before I knew it, I was heating up leftovers in the kitchen and feeding him. We were talking about life.”

The singer continued, “And then we started to sing together at the piano, a song by Creedence Clearwater Revival, ‘Midnight Special,’ and I heard his voice and I stopped dead in my tracks and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, Bradley, you can sing.’ He sings from his soul.”

A Star Is Born is in theaters Oct. 5.