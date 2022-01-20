"There is a whole side of this film you did not see where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship," said the "Rain On Me" singer

Lady Gaga Pushed for a 'Hot' Sex Scene with Salma Hayek in House of Gucci That Was Ultimately Cut

Lady Gaga had a vision for her scenes with Salma Hayek in House of Gucci that was a little steamy.

During a Q&A, according to a video posted by Twitter account Pop Crave Tuesday, Gaga — who stars as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed movie — revealed she pushed for a sex scene with Hayek. It's unclear when the panel took place, and where it was held.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "Rain On Me" singer, 35, admitted in the clip that the sex scene with Hayek, who played TV psychic Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma in the movie, never made it to the final cut of the movie. Speaking at the event, she also praised Scott for embracing the idea.

The hit drama follows real-life figure Reggiani as she hires a hitman to kill her ex-husband, former head of the luxury fashion brand, Maurizio Gucci, played by actor Adam Driver. Reggiani leans on her friend Pina after learning Gucci wants a divorce, and after his death.

"There is a whole side of this film that you did not see where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship. Okay, yeah, director's cut — who knows. This is a testament to him as a director because he allowed us to go there and I remember being on set with Salma and going, 'So after Maurizio dies maybe it gets hot,' " said Gaga.

In response 55-year-old Hayek said, "You think she is kidding."

Lady Gaga; Salma Hayek Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

House of Gucci is based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.

In an interview with Variety in May of last year, Hayek had revealed she shot scenes that never made it to the film.