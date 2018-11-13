Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Vow to Perform 'Shallow' at Oscars If Nominated: 'One Hundred Percent'

Could we be getting a real-life Jackson Maine and Ally concert?
Due to the massive success of “Shallow”, the duet performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga‘s characters in A Star is Born, many expect it to be nominated for Best Original Song at the upcoming Academy Awards.
In a new Variety cover story, Gaga confirmed she and her costar and director Cooper would perform the song live at the Oscars if it were indeed nominated: “One hundred percent,” she vowed.
Traditionally, all five songs nominated for Best Original Song are performed live on the Academy Awards broadcast, but many had wondered if Cooper — who has not sung live outside of his performance in the film — would really take the stage.
But according to Cooper, the duo has been talking about a potential Oscar performance for some time.
“We talked about that actually, because I’m such a maniac,” Cooper told Variety. “I started texting her the whole pitch of how we should do it. So we’ll see. There might be a cool, unorthodox way we could perform it.”
Later in the interview, Gaga talked about her memories of watching the Academy Awards as a little kid.
“I used to wrap myself in an Afghan or my grandmother’s knitted blanket and stand on a podium while I watched the Oscars,” she recalled. “I had big dreams as a child.”
The grown-up Gaga is no stranger to performing on the Oscar stage: she sang her nominated song “Til It Happens to You” from the documentary The Hunting Ground in 2016’s broadcast, plus a Sound of Music medley in 2015.
The 91st Academy Awards will take place February 24, 2019. A Star Is Born is now playing.