Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Vow to Perform 'Shallow' at Oscars If Nominated: 'One Hundred Percent'

Could we be getting a real-life Jackson Maine and Ally concert?

Due to the massive success of “Shallow”, the duet performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga‘s characters in A Star is Born, many expect it to be nominated for Best Original Song at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a new Variety cover story, Gaga confirmed she and her costar and director Cooper would perform the song live at the Oscars if it were indeed nominated: “One hundred percent,” she vowed.

Variety ART STREIBER FOR VARIETY

Traditionally, all five songs nominated for Best Original Song are performed live on the Academy Awards broadcast, but many had wondered if Cooper — who has not sung live outside of his performance in the film — would really take the stage.

But according to Cooper, the duo has been talking about a potential Oscar performance for some time.

“We talked about that actually, because I’m such a maniac,” Cooper told Variety. “I started texting her the whole pitch of how we should do it. So we’ll see. There might be a cool, unorthodox way we could perform it.”

Later in the interview, Gaga talked about her memories of watching the Academy Awards as a little kid.

“I used to wrap myself in an Afghan or my grandmother’s knitted blanket and stand on a podium while I watched the Oscars,” she recalled. “I had big dreams as a child.”

The grown-up Gaga is no stranger to performing on the Oscar stage: she sang her nominated song “Til It Happens to You” from the documentary The Hunting Ground in 2016’s broadcast, plus a Sound of Music medley in 2015.

The 91st Academy Awards will take place February 24, 2019. A Star Is Born is now playing.