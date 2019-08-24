Disney Releases First Official Trailer for Live-Action Lady and the Tramp

Puppy love is in the air!

Disney released the first official trailer of the live-action remake Lady and the Tramp on Friday at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, and gave a glimpse into the romantic adventures of Lady, the American Cocker Spaniel, and Tramp, a mongrel pup.

The trailer showcases some of the animated 1955 classic’s most memorable scenes, including the famous moment the dogs share a bowl of spaghetti.

“I’ve got no leashes, or fences, with me, every day could be an adventure,” Tramp tells Lady in the trailer, trying to convince her to join the street-dog life.

Charlie Bean (The Lego Ninjago Movie) is set to direct the live-action film, with a script by Andrew Bujalski (Support the Girls). The film will additionally feature a star-studded cast of voices including Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Janelle Monáe, Sam Elliot, Benedict Wong, Kiersey Clemons, Yvette Nicole Brown, Thomas Mann, Ashley Jenson, Arturo Castro and Adrian Martinez.

The celebrities will be voicing an entire cast of real-life rescue dogs, synonymous with the movie’s premise as Lady, who once lived with an upper-class becomes a stray and meets Tramp, another dog from the streets.

Tramp is played by a rescue dog with soulful eyes named Monte and is voiced by animal lover Theroux, and Thompson will be lending her voice to the other half of this famous canine couple.

Unlike many of Disney’s recent live-action films, like The Lion King or Aladdin, this furry tale will only be available only on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+.

During Friday’s expo, Disney also announced they will be rebooting one of the most popular Disney Channel shows of all time, Lizzie McGuire, with Hilary Duff returning as the titular character.

Also, the first trailer for Disney’s highly anticipated remake, titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, was released during the event.