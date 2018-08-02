Everything We Know About Disney's Live-Action Lady and The Tramp Remake Starring Justin Theroux

As Disney keeps digging into its fairytale archives, yet another age-old classic is being brought to life: Lady And The Tramp (1955).

Following in the footsteps of Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, the tale of Lady, a female Cocker Spaniel who falls in love with the Tramp, a stray, will be adapted into a live-action and CG hybrid, directed by The Lego Ninjago Movie’s Charlie Bean, with quite the exciting cast and some tweaked character developments.

Lady and the Tramp Everett

Who’s in it?

Justin Theroux, 46, will be voicing Tramp, Collider first reported. The stray mongrel, originally voiced by Larry Roberts in the animated film, wins over the upper-middle-class Lady as the two embark on a romantic adventure in the film.

Justin Theroux Jason Kempin/Getty

Emmy-nominated Extras actress Ashley Jensen, 48, will costar by lending her voice to the new character of Jackie, a Scottish Terrier who was originally the male Jock, one of Lady’s closest friends.

Kiersey Clemons is in talks to portray the character of Darling, Lady’s owner. The Dope actress, 24, who stars in the indie film Hearts Beat Loud, currently in theaters, is the only live-action star that has been announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It won’t be in theaters

Unlike its predecessors, the remake won’t be hitting theaters, instead being the first of its kind to be streamed on Disney’s new unnamed digitial service, which will debut in 2019. Last year it was reported that the company would begin pulling its content from Netflix, including Pixar’s titles, according to CEO Bob Iger. The films, including Moana and Pocahontas, will be available through the end of 2018 on the platform.

Lady and the Tramp Everett

Where does it take place?

Though Disney’s original Lady and the Tramp takes place in a “quaint Mid-western town,” inspired by Marceline, Missouri, the remake’s production team recently placed an open casting call for extras in Savannah, Georgia. The city, known for its antebellum architecture, has recently become a hub of Hollywood’s latest film sets, including Will Smith’s upcoming Gemini Man and The Poison Rose, starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman.

The Lady and the Tramp remake will be available to stream on Disney’s service in 2019.