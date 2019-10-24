Lady and the Tramp Costars Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson Have a Real-Life Dog Play Date

Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson are keeping their Lady and the Tramp bond going off-screen.

The actors, who star in the upcoming Disney+ live-action remake of the 1955 classic, were spotted walking their dogs in New York City on Wednesday. Their pet-friendly meet-up came the day after the two appeared at the movie’s red carpet premiere in the city.

Thompson posted a video of her and Theroux meeting up on her Instagram Story, with the actor walking his dog Kuma and Thompson bringing her dog Coltrane along.

“There she is! I was just texting you. How are you guys?” Theroux says as they meet up in Washington Square Park.

“Oh my god, they meet! Is it love?” Thompson says as the dogs meet for the first time.

Both actors frequently post pictures of their dogs on Instagram and Kuma even makes a small cameo in Lady and the Tramp, being released on Disney+ Nov. 12.

Image zoom The Image Direct

Disney unveiled the first trailer during D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, and gave a glimpse into the romantic adventures of Lady, the American Cocker Spaniel, and Tramp, a mongrel pup.

The trailer showcases some of the animated 1955 classic’s most memorable scenes, including the famous moment the dogs share a bowl of spaghetti.

“I’ve got no leashes, or fences, with me, every day could be an adventure,” Tramp tells Lady in the trailer, trying to convince her to join the street-dog life.

Charlie Bean (The Lego Ninjago Movie) directs the live-action film, with a script by Andrew Bujalski (Support the Girls).

Benedict Wong, Kiersey Clemons, Yvette Nicole Brown, Thomas Mann, Ashley Jenson, Arturo Castro and Adrian Martinez also star in the movie.

The celebrities voice an entire cast of real-life rescue dogs, synonymous with the movie’s premise as Lady, who once lived with an upper-class family before she becomes a stray and meets Tramp, another dog from the streets.