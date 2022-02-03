Lacey Chabert Says Her 'Heart Aches So Deeply' 2 Months After Sister's Death: 'Incredibly Hard'

"I still reach for my phone 10 times a day to text or call her before I remember that I can't," the actress said

Lacey Chabert is opening up about mourning her sister Wendy.

The Mean Girls actress, 39, shared in November that her "beautiful" older sister Wendy had died, writing in an Instagram tribute at the time, "Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don't know how we will ever put back together again now that you're gone."

On Saturday, Chabert shared a throwback photo and explained how she's coping in the months after the loss.

"I can't believe it's been over two months since I've been able to hear my sister's voice. I still reach for my phone ten times a day to text or call her before I remember that I can't," she said. "I keep calling grief a journey, because that's what it's been for me. It's been incredibly hard."

The star of Hallmark's Wedding Veil trilogy continued, "Some moments I am ok and others I can barely catch my breath because my heart aches so deeply. I miss Wendy with every ounce of my being. I desperately wish I could hug her once more or hear her voice. But when I'm still enough, I realize I really do hear it. I hear it because she's imbedded in my every thought."

Chabert said she and her late sibling were "best friends who also happened to share DNA," explaining that they "knew each other inside out."

"I hear her sarcastic humor in my head all day long! There was no one funnier," she recalled. "I see her wit in my daughter-Julia has always reminded my whole family of Wendy. We loved each other SO much and that doesn't just go away when someone is no longer here with us physically. It's eternal. I know we were truly blessed to share that kind of love."

"I realize I'm only at the beginning of this journey and I certainly don't have all the wisdom, but I know for now I'm doing my best to do what I think Wendy would want me to do," she concluded. "I'm putting one foot in front of the other and making the most of each day.I love you, Wendy. If you're missing someone you love tonight, my heart is with you."

In the comment section, Amanda Seyfried said, "You heart and your clarity are so beautiful and that love is everything," while Jennifer Garner wrote, "Sharing lets us know Wendy and love her with you, thank you. and I'm sorry."

Wendy was a mom of two sons. Chabert did not include a cause of death, but said in her November post that it was a "shocking loss."